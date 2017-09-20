Fugitive on the run since Monday morning officer involved shooting arrested

The Spokane Investigative Regional Response (SIRR) Team continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning near Monroe and Sinto.

The man who was shot has been identified as 35-year-old Antonio Davis. He was treated and released from the hospital and booked into Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a firearm as well as being an outstanding fugitive from Reno, Nevada.

Additionally, 29-year-old Jake Torlone was booked into Spokane County Jail Tuesday as being an outstanding fugitive from Reno, Nevada. Torlone has been identified as the passenger in the vehicle who fled on foot during Monday's incident. All other people in the vehicle at the time have been identified and contacted by law enforcement.

SIRR detectives executed a search warrant on the car Davis was driving and processed a handgun and ammunition that was located inside. Investigator also found another handgun outside of a house near the scene of the shooting. All of these items have been submitted for forensic analysis.

SIRR investigators continue to follow up on leads and interview the officer who fired his weapon during the incident.