Connecticut police say man killed kitten with TV remote, shot another

Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.>>
Brazen boat thief caught on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.>>
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.>>
Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.>>
Suspected Freeman purse snatcher held on $50,000 bond
On Tuesday the woman accused of car prowling frantic parents moments after the Freeman school shooting faced a judge for the first time. A judge ordered Nicole Jensen held on $50,000 bond. Jensen is charged with stealing a purse from a mother who left her car behind to search for her child, then racking up upwards of $35,000 on the stolen credit cards.>>
Goat checks into Massachusetts hotel after weekend on the lam
AUBURN, Mass. NBC - Out of the hundreds of calls the Auburn, Massachusetts police department received over the weekend, the ones that stood out most were about a goat. That's right. A goat that was spotted starting at 6 a.m. Friday, just wandering around town. It was spotted near a storage facility, getting on the highway, and by Sunday morning police received a call that the elusive farm animal was at a school. It must've been tired from>>
Freeman Superintendent: 'Every day we move a little further along in our healing process'
FREEMAN, Wash. - One week after a student entered Freeman High School and shot four students, killing one, Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell says the students are moving closer to normalcy and wellness. In a statement Wednesday, Russell said all three schools will be back on a normal school day schedule starting Thursday, but that counseling support will continue to be available for anyone who needs it.>>
Big quake's death toll rises to 230 in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican federal authorities say the death toll from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook central Mexico has been raised to 230, after the number of confirmed dead in Mexico City rose to 100. The nation's capital bore the brunt of the deaths and damage in Tuesday's quake, but it has also been the scene of dramatic rescues.>>
Idaho opts into national public safety broadband network
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho has joined 20 other states in an interstate communications network that allows public safety agencies to communicate across jurisdictions during emergencies. Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter announced this week that he signed a letter for Idaho to participate in the First Responder Network Authority, known as FirstNet.>>
Washington sues operator of immigration detention center
SEATTLE (AP) - Washington's Attorney General is suing the operators of a federal immigration prison in Tacoma over alleged wage violations. Bob Ferguson said Wednesday that he sued The GEO Group in Pierce County Superior Court, alleging the company has violated Washington state minimum wage laws for over a decade.>>
Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.>>
Garth Brooks playing Tacoma Dome on November 4
TACOMA - It's been nearly 20 years since country legend Garth Brooks has played in our area, but he's coming back this fall (unfortunately not to Spokane). The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood will be at the Tacoma Dome November 4 at 7:30 p.m.>>
Fugitive on the run since Monday morning officer involved shooting arrested
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Investigative Regional Response (SIRR) Team continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting incident that occurred early Monday morning near Monroe and Sinto. The man who was shot has been identified as 35-year-old Antonio Davis. He was treated and released from the hospital and booked into Spokane County Jail for attempting to elude, unlawful possession of a firearm as well as being an outstanding fugitive from Reno, Nevada.>>
School claims 5-year-old California boy made bomb threat
MODESTO, Calif. - A 5-year-old boy from Modesto, California, was suspended for a day after he reportedly told his teacher he had a bomb in his backpack. The boy's parents say the incident happened last month at Great Valley Charter School. His teacher told Jackson Riley to take off is backpack and he told his teacher he couldn't because he had a bomb and it would explode if he took it off.>>
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect leads Pasco Police on chase in stolen car
PASCO, Wash. - Pasco Police would like to catch up with transient Sarah Ann Miller about running from an officer at 1:20 AM Tuesday morning in a stolen car. Officer Carlos Santiago says she ran from him in a Taurus taken from an acquaintance in Kennewick shortly before the chase ensued. Officer Santiago's pursuit rounded the Pasco Autoplex, and ended in a strip mall parking lot northwest of Court/ Road 32. During the pursuit, Officer>>
