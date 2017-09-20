CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Suspect leads Pasco Police on chase in stolen car

Missed connections: Pasco Police would like to catch up with transient Sarah Ann Miller about running from an officer at 1:20 AM Tuesday morning in a stolen car.

Officer Carlos Santiago says she ran from him in a Taurus taken from an acquaintance in Kennewick shortly before the chase ensued.

Officer Santiago's pursuit rounded the Pasco Autoplex, and ended in a strip mall parking lot northwest of Court/ Road 32.

During the pursuit, Officer Santiago watched the Taurus hit curbs and sideswipe a guardrail. It ended up with three flat tires and one missing tire, with the rim ground down to the hub.

Miller ran from the car into a neighborhood around Agate/ Road 32.

Officers checked the area for her repeatedly, and as late as 6 a.m., neighbors in the area were reporting a similar woman in the neighborhood, asking for rides.

Miller is described as 5-11, 165, with short, dark hair.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please give Pasco Police a call.

Officers released this video of the pursuit on their Facebook page: