School claims 5-year-old California boy made bomb threat

A 5-year-old boy from Modesto, California, was suspended for a day after he reportedly told his teacher he had a bomb in his backpack.

The boy's parents say the incident happened last month at Great Valley Charter School. His teacher told Jackson Riley to take off is backpack and he told his teacher he couldn't because he had a bomb and it would explode if he took it off.

“My son’s 5 years old; obviously there’s no bomb in my kid’s backpack,” Riley’s father told TV station KTXL.

The boy was suspended for a day and the school sent his parents a letter saying that Jackson "made terroristic threats toward school officials."

Jackson's parents say the suspension was an extreme reaction and their son was just kidding around.

In a statement, Great Valley Charter School said they take “student safety and discipline very seriously.”

What do you think? Was the punishment too harsh?