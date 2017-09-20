Garth Brooks playing Tacoma Dome on November 4

It's been nearly 20 years since country legend Garth Brooks has played in our area, but he's coming back this fall (unfortunately not to Spokane).

The Garth Brooks World Tour with Trisha Yearwood will be at the Tacoma Dome November 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale on September 29 at 10 a.m. You can buy them through ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or call 1-866-448-7849 or 1-800-745-3000.

There will be no sales at the box office or Ticketmaster outlets.

Tickets will cost $61.65 plus a $3.08 tax, a $4.00 facility fee and a $6.25 service charge for a total of $74.98. All seats sold are best available.