Washington sues operator of immigration detention center

SEATTLE -

Washington's Attorney General is suing the operators of a federal immigration prison in Tacoma over alleged wage violations.

Bob Ferguson said Wednesday that he sued The GEO Group in Pierce County Superior Court, alleging the company has violated Washington state minimum wage laws for over a decade.

He says that since at least 2005, GEO used immigration detainees to perform laundry and other non-security work at the Northwest Detention Center and paid thousands of workers $1 per day.

GEO owns and operates the facility on contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The state's lawsuit asks the court to order GEO to comply with Washington's minimum wage laws. GEO did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The facility opened in 2004 with a 500 beds. It has since expanded capacity and now has 1,575 beds, making it one of the largest immigration detention centers in the United States.

This story has been updated to correct that the lawsuit was filed in Pierce County Superior Court, not federal court.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    AUBURN, Mass. NBC - Out of the hundreds of calls the Auburn, Massachusetts police department received over the weekend, the ones that stood out most were about a goat. That's right. A goat that was spotted starting at 6 a.m. Friday, just wandering around town. It was spotted near a storage facility, getting on the highway, and by Sunday morning police received a call that the elusive farm animal was at a school. It must've been tired from 

    FREEMAN, Wash. - One week after a student entered Freeman High School and shot four students, killing one, Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell says the students are moving closer to normalcy and wellness. In a statement Wednesday, Russell said all three schools will be back on a normal school day schedule starting Thursday, but that counseling support will continue to be available for anyone who needs it.

    MEXICO CITY (AP) - Mexican federal authorities say the death toll from the magnitude 7.1 earthquake that shook central Mexico has been raised to 230, after the number of confirmed dead in Mexico City rose to 100. The nation's capital bore the brunt of the deaths and damage in Tuesday's quake, but it has also been the scene of dramatic rescues.

