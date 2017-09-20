Goat checks into Massachusetts hotel after weekend on the lam

NBC - Out of the hundreds of calls the Auburn, Massachusetts police department received over the weekend, the ones that stood out most were about a goat.



That's right. A goat that was spotted starting at 6 a.m. Friday, just wandering around town.



It was spotted later near a storage facility, then seen again getting on the highway, and by Sunday morning police received a call that the elusive farm animal was at a school.



It must've been tired from all travel because finally, surveillance cameras caught the goat at a La Quinta hotel wandering the halls in the wee hours of Monday morning.



That's where the goat was captured and returned to its owner at a pig farm in Millbury.