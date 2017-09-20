FreemanStrong: Freeman students, family invited to attend Saturday's WSU football game

In an announcement Wednesday, the Freeman School District said Washington State University has invited all friends and family of the Freeman community to the Cougar football game against the University of Nevada on Saturday.

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. in Pullman at Martin Stadium. All you need to do to get into the game for free is present your driver's license, student or staff ID, or any other form of identification that will identify you as a community member.

"We are so thankful and excited for another opportunity to get our Freeman community together," the school district wrote Wednesday. "Go Scotties! Go Cougs!"