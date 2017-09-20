Spokane police investigating armed robbery at S. Division hair salon

Spokane Police responded to an armed robbery call Wednesday afternoon at Urbanna hair salon on S. Division.

Officers continue to canvass the area and interview witnesses in the area as the suspect is still on the loose.

That suspect is described as a man with darker complexion in his 20s who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a dark, closely trimmed beard wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

Police say the man walked into the salon and indicated to those inside that he had a weapon. He got away with an undisclosed amount of cash and police continue to search for him.

Two men were detained who matched the description of the robber, but they were released after it was determined they were not involved.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.

If you have any information or video, contact Spokane Police.

Additional details were not immediately available. As we learn more, we will update this story.