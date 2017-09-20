Post Falls teen overcomes disability to learn to read - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Post Falls teen overcomes disability to learn to read

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

“They deemed him disabled at that moment and they said that he would never walk or talk," Tammy Loe and her husband adopted Brandon at the age of two.

After dinner, Brandon and his mom spend every evening at the family dining room table, which becomes the classroom. 13-year-old Brandon is a sixth grader at River City Middle School in Post Falls and he loves books.

Brandon has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, giving him his fair share of trials and tribulations. He’s at a new school, but in June, even before the year started, he couldn’t read. “He just kept saying I'm not sure about this mommy are you sure about this? Guess what Mama I'm not sure about this,” Tammy said, “we couldn't even get him to sit down and work on homework.”

A far cry from the happy-go-lucky boy reading at the dinner table.

His mom says his newfound love of reading was only discovered about a week ago. Thanks to a great support staff at River City middle, he started small only sounding out words and look at him now.

Trina Tinder, Brandon’s teacher says it’s like a light bulb clicked in his head, “to see these kids exceed and excel, if the bar is set they always reach it."

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft

    Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:11:44 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    >>

  • Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:44 AM EDT2017-09-20 06:44:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    >>

  • Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:20:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane home trashed after squatters take over

    Spokane home trashed after squatters take over

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-09-21 01:34:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.

    >>

  • Getting Results: Truck stolen from gas station returned to owner

    Getting Results: Truck stolen from gas station returned to owner

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:29 PM EDT2017-09-21 01:29:25 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ told you about Krystopher Grubbs Tuesday night. He left his truck running at a gas station on 3rd and Thor, and someone stole it. It was all caught on surveillance cameras. After the story aired, Krystopher got a call from police around 8 p.m. saying his truck had been found in Spokane Valley.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ told you about Krystopher Grubbs Tuesday night. He left his truck running at a gas station on 3rd and Thor, and someone stole it. It was all caught on surveillance cameras. After the story aired, Krystopher got a call from police around 8 p.m. saying his truck had been found in Spokane Valley.

    >>

  • Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer

    Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:13 PM EDT2017-09-21 01:13:30 GMT
    Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killerPolice: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer. The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it. Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel 

    >>

    EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer. The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it. Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel 

    >>
    •   