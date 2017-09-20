Post Falls teen overcomes disability to learn to read

“They deemed him disabled at that moment and they said that he would never walk or talk," Tammy Loe and her husband adopted Brandon at the age of two.

After dinner, Brandon and his mom spend every evening at the family dining room table, which becomes the classroom. 13-year-old Brandon is a sixth grader at River City Middle School in Post Falls and he loves books.

Brandon has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, giving him his fair share of trials and tribulations. He’s at a new school, but in June, even before the year started, he couldn’t read. “He just kept saying I'm not sure about this mommy are you sure about this? Guess what Mama I'm not sure about this,” Tammy said, “we couldn't even get him to sit down and work on homework.”

A far cry from the happy-go-lucky boy reading at the dinner table.

His mom says his newfound love of reading was only discovered about a week ago. Thanks to a great support staff at River City middle, he started small only sounding out words and look at him now.

Trina Tinder, Brandon’s teacher says it’s like a light bulb clicked in his head, “to see these kids exceed and excel, if the bar is set they always reach it."