Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer

(AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer.

The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it.

Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel room they were in.

Officers spotted Brown running across the parking lot, at which point she asked them, "Am I caught?"

Police found a note in her pocket that highlighted intentions to eat his heart and kill again.

Prosecutors are suggesting 18 years in prison for attempted first-degree murder, while Brown's lawyers seek leniency because she stopped taking her medication before the attack.

Information from: The Daily Herald, http://www.heraldnet.com

