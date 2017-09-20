Getting Results: Truck stolen from gas station returned to owner

KHQ told you about Krystopher Grubbs Tuesday night. He left his truck running at a gas station on 3rd and Thor, and someone stole it. It was all caught on surveillance cameras.

After the story aired, Krystopher got a call from police around 8 p.m. saying his truck had been found in Spokane Valley.

Krystopher says he thinks the man who took his truck saw the story and got rid of the truck. When police found it, the car had crashed through a fence. They believe the suspect let the truck coast down the road and hopped out.

“I'm just glad everybody's okay and no one's hurt with the way he left it,” Krystopher says.

Police searched the area but didn't find the man. But Krys is just happy his truck is back.