Post Falls Police offer autism cards

Heart-stopping video shows an officer in Buckeye, Arizona, just outside of Glendale, take a teen to the ground.

But let’s back up -- in this instance it’s not what the boy did wrong.

The boy has autism and he may just respond differently.

“They may not know what is exactly going on with an individual,” Assistant Police Chief Pat Knight with Post Falls Police said, “what comes across to the officer showing up on scene is maybe someone that doesn't want to comply with their commands."

In July, the Post Falls Police Department started a program where families whose kids have autism can register and receive autism cards.

“The individual would hold it up to the officer and tell them ‘hey I have autism’ and it tells them some of the diagnosis,” Knight said, “like ‘hey I may react a certain way, please don't take it as an act of me defying what you're trying to tell me what to do’."

On the back, there’s a section where a caretaker can provide their contact information in case of a certain situation.

Knight says they’ve registered over 30 families in this program so far.

“It just assists our officers on the street with what they may come into contact with,” he said.

The best part about getting in the program, it’s free, and all families need to do is stop by the Post Falls Police Department to register.