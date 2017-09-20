Post Falls Police offer autism cards

Post Falls Police offer autism cardsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft
Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.>>
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.>>
Brazen boat thief caught on camera
Brazen boat thief caught on camera
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.>>
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.
Suspect arrested after shooting at deputies during traffic stop near Day Mount Spokane Rd.
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is facing attempted 2nd degree murder charges for shooting at deputies during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning. The incident all happened around 1:30am near Freya and Day Mount Spokane Road. Deputies say after the man fired shots he took off and there was a short pursuit. The man then stopped his car and took off running.>>
Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea
Teen accused of Freeman School shooting enters not guilty plea
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - In a four minute hearing on Friday, September 15, 15-year-old Caleb Sharpe pleaded not guilty to one count of First Degree Murder and three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder. Sharpe's parents and his lawyer were present for the hearing, which started at 1:02 and ended at 1:06.>>
1 shot, shooter arrested at central Illinois high school
MATTOON, Ill. - Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting. Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.>>
MATTOON, Ill. - Officials at a central Illinois high school say police have someone in custody after one person was wounded during a shooting. Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 officials said on the district's Facebook page Wednesday afternoon that the Mattoon Police Department "responded to an active shooter" at Mattoon High School.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash
Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.>>
Post Falls Police offer autism cards
Post Falls Police offer autism cards
POST FALLS, Idaho - Heart-stopping video shows an officer in Buckeye, Arizona, just outside of Glendale, take a teen to the ground. But let’s back up -- in this instance it’s not what the boy did wrong. The boy has autism and he may just respond differently. “They may not know what is exactly going on with an individual,” Assistant Police Chief Pat Knight with Post Falls Police.>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - Heart-stopping video shows an officer in Buckeye, Arizona, just outside of Glendale, take a teen to the ground. But let’s back up -- in this instance it’s not what the boy did wrong. The boy has autism and he may just respond differently. “They may not know what is exactly going on with an individual,” Assistant Police Chief Pat Knight with Post Falls Police.>>
Spokane home trashed after squatters take over
Spokane home trashed after squatters take over
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.>>
Getting Results: Truck stolen from gas station returned to owner
Getting Results: Truck stolen from gas station returned to owner
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ told you about Krystopher Grubbs Tuesday night. He left his truck running at a gas station on 3rd and Thor, and someone stole it. It was all caught on surveillance cameras. After the story aired, Krystopher got a call from police around 8 p.m. saying his truck had been found in Spokane Valley.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ told you about Krystopher Grubbs Tuesday night. He left his truck running at a gas station on 3rd and Thor, and someone stole it. It was all caught on surveillance cameras. After the story aired, Krystopher got a call from police around 8 p.m. saying his truck had been found in Spokane Valley.>>
Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer
Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer. The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it. Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel>>
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer. The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it. Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel>>
Post Falls teen overcomes disability to learn to read
Post Falls teen overcomes disability to learn to read
“They deemed him disabled at that moment and they said that he would never walk or talk," Tammy Loe and her husband adopted Brandon at the age of two. After dinner, Brandon and his mom spend every evening at the family dining room table, which becomes the classroom. 13-year-old Brandon is a sixth grader at River City Middle School in Post Falls and he loves books. Brandon has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, giving him his fair share of trials and tribulations.>>
“They deemed him disabled at that moment and they said that he would never walk or talk," Tammy Loe and her husband adopted Brandon at the age of two. After dinner, Brandon and his mom spend every evening at the family dining room table, which becomes the classroom. 13-year-old Brandon is a sixth grader at River City Middle School in Post Falls and he loves books. Brandon has Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, giving him his fair share of trials and tribulations.>>
Spokane police investigating armed robbery at S. Division hair salon
Spokane police investigating armed robbery at S. Division hair salon
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to an armed robbery call Wednesday afternoon at Urbanna hair salon on S. Division. Officers continue to canvass the area and interview witnesses in the area as the suspect is still on the loose. That suspect is described as a man with darker complexion in his 20s who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a dark, closely trimmed beard wearing a hooded sweatshirt.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police responded to an armed robbery call Wednesday afternoon at Urbanna hair salon on S. Division. Officers continue to canvass the area and interview witnesses in the area as the suspect is still on the loose. That suspect is described as a man with darker complexion in his 20s who is about 5 feet 4 inches tall with a dark, closely trimmed beard wearing a hooded sweatshirt.>>
#FreemanStrong: Freeman students, family invited to attend Saturday's WSU football game
#FreemanStrong: Freeman students, family invited to attend Saturday's WSU football game
PULLMAN, Wash. - In an announcement Wednesday, the Freeman School District said Washington State University has invited all friends and family of the Freeman community to the Cougar football game against the University of Nevada on Saturday. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. in Pullman at Martin Stadium.>>
PULLMAN, Wash. - In an announcement Wednesday, the Freeman School District said Washington State University has invited all friends and family of the Freeman community to the Cougar football game against the University of Nevada on Saturday. The game kicks off at 3 p.m. in Pullman at Martin Stadium.>>
Goat checks into Massachusetts hotel after weekend on the lam
Goat checks into Massachusetts hotel after weekend on the lam
AUBURN, Mass. NBC - Out of the hundreds of calls the Auburn, Massachusetts police department received over the weekend, the ones that stood out most were about a goat. That's right. A goat that was spotted starting at 6 a.m. Friday, just wandering around town. It was spotted near a storage facility, getting on the highway, and by Sunday morning police received a call that the elusive farm animal was at a school. It must've been tired from>>
AUBURN, Mass. NBC - Out of the hundreds of calls the Auburn, Massachusetts police department received over the weekend, the ones that stood out most were about a goat. That's right. A goat that was spotted starting at 6 a.m. Friday, just wandering around town. It was spotted near a storage facility, getting on the highway, and by Sunday morning police received a call that the elusive farm animal was at a school. It must've been tired from>>
Freeman Superintendent: 'Every day we move a little further along in our healing process'
Freeman Superintendent: 'Every day we move a little further along in our healing process'
FREEMAN, Wash. - One week after a student entered Freeman High School and shot four students, killing one, Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell says the students are moving closer to normalcy and wellness. In a statement Wednesday, Russell said all three schools will be back on a normal school day schedule starting Thursday, but that counseling support will continue to be available for anyone who needs it.>>
FREEMAN, Wash. - One week after a student entered Freeman High School and shot four students, killing one, Freeman School District Superintendent Randy Russell says the students are moving closer to normalcy and wellness. In a statement Wednesday, Russell said all three schools will be back on a normal school day schedule starting Thursday, but that counseling support will continue to be available for anyone who needs it.>>