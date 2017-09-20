Post Falls Police offer autism cards - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Post Falls Police offer autism cards

Posted: Updated:
by Adam Mayer, KHQ Local News Reporter
POST FALLS, Idaho -

Heart-stopping video shows an officer in Buckeye, Arizona, just outside of Glendale, take a teen to the ground.

But let’s back up -- in this instance it’s not what the boy did wrong.

The boy has autism and he may just respond differently.

“They may not know what is exactly going on with an individual,” Assistant Police Chief Pat Knight with Post Falls Police said, “what comes across to the officer showing up on scene is maybe someone that doesn't want to comply with their commands."

In July, the Post Falls Police Department started a program where families whose kids have autism can register and receive autism cards.

“The individual would hold it up to the officer and tell them ‘hey I have autism’ and it tells them some of the diagnosis,” Knight said, “like ‘hey I may react a certain way, please don't take it as an act of me defying what you're trying to tell me what to do’."

On the back, there’s a section where a caretaker can provide their contact information in case of a certain situation.

Knight says they’ve registered over 30 families in this program so far.

“It just assists our officers on the street with what they may come into contact with,” he said.

The best part about getting in the program, it’s free, and all families need to do is stop by the Post Falls Police Department to register.

  Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft

    Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:11:48 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

  Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:20:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

  Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:44 AM EDT2017-09-20 06:44:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

  Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:13:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn't believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

  Post Falls Police offer autism cards

    Post Falls Police offer autism cards

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-09-21 02:41:47 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Heart-stopping video shows an officer in Buckeye, Arizona, just outside of Glendale, take a teen to the ground. But let's back up -- in this instance it's not what the boy did wrong. The boy has autism and he may just respond differently. "They may not know what is exactly going on with an individual," Assistant Police Chief Pat Knight with Post Falls Police.

    POST FALLS, Idaho - Heart-stopping video shows an officer in Buckeye, Arizona, just outside of Glendale, take a teen to the ground. But let’s back up -- in this instance it’s not what the boy did wrong. The boy has autism and he may just respond differently. “They may not know what is exactly going on with an individual,” Assistant Police Chief Pat Knight with Post Falls Police.

  Spokane home trashed after squatters take over

    Spokane home trashed after squatters take over

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-09-21 01:34:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. "They've been destroying the house," says Gene Thomsen. "They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere." Everywhere you look, there's some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.

