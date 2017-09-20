Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could

"Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan.

24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister. Her brother Ryan says she spent time at the Art Institute of Chicago but she realized it wasn't about the big city.

"She had a deep passion for her home and for her family which was in Spokane."

Ryan says she had a calling to come back home to Spokane where she had an impact within the local artist community.

"So much of her work was illustrative, but she tried to put in a lot of creativity," Ryan added.

Michaelanne was a member of the Richmond Art Collective in Spokane. Anne-Claire Mitchell the director of operations for The Collective said Foster worked to mentor those with a passion for art.

"She enjoyed being outdoors was very, very supportive of her creative community in Spokane."

According to family members she was so full of life and enjoyed everything that she did.

"The story isn't about the crash. The story is about someone who was really special to this community, somebody that loves Spokane, loved her family wanted to be here."

A vigil is set for 7pm this Friday at Saint Aloysius and funeral arrangements have been made and the service will take place this Saturday at 10 am at Saint Aloysius Catholic Church..