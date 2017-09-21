Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

Posted: Updated:
SPOKANE, Wash. -

A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds.

Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help. Even putting himself in harm's way.

"I've never come up against anyone who had that much rage and that much aggression that he was going to kill somebody," Williams said.

Last Friday, Williams was heading home when he came across what he thought was an accident, but turned out to be something much different. He says he stopped when he saw the driver and passenger in a red pickup truck get out and violently confront the driver of an SUV parked behind them. Seeing two children in the back of the SUV, Williams tried to deescalate things things, yelling at the man to stop.

That's when one of them started walking toward him.

Williams armed himself with a baton he keeps in his car, which didn't deter the man who attacked him, saying he was going to "kill him and eat him."

Williams struck the man several times but said the baton had no effect on the man he described as being "possessed" or under the influence of something. Eventually the man turned his attention back to the SUV, punching out the back window and taking off with the other man in the pickup. But not before williams was able to snap photos of the driver, the truck and the license plate while calling 911.

A father himself, Williams says he wants to see these men found and arrested before they attack someone else.

"You got to be careful. A simple flipping of somebody off could trigger a deadly experience like this, to where somebody could have died or somebody could have really severely been injured," Williams said.

But he says he wouldn't do anything differently.

"I'd do it all again right now. If I was faced with them right now, there's nothing I would have done differently."

Afterward Williams says the other drive thanked him for intervening and keeping things from getting even worse.

If you have any information about this incident, call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft

    Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 7:11 PM EDT2017-09-20 23:11:44 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday. 

    >>

  • Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Man accused of killing Cheney pot shop employee confesses in interview

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 10:20 AM EDT2017-09-19 14:20:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - The man who admitted to kidnapping and then killing a stranger outside a Cheney marijuana shop gave a full confession to KHQ's Hayley Guenthner as he sat behind bars. Donavon Culps said he shot victim Cameron Smith "three or four times" after he felt Smith was "disrespectful" to him.

    >>

  • Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Brazen boat thief caught on camera

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 2:44 AM EDT2017-09-20 06:44:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are investigating after a brazen boat theft on the South Hill over the weekend. The boat's owner was getting ready to put it away for the season, but when he went outside to take it to the marina, it was nowhere to be found.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-09-21 06:23:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

  • Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 20th

    Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 20th

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 5:11 PM EDT2017-09-20 21:11:21 GMT
    Mad Minute for 12/30/16Mad Minute for 12/30/16

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 20th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, September 20th.

    >>

  • Manafort offered to brief wealthy Russian during campaign

    Manafort offered to brief wealthy Russian during campaign

    Thursday, September 21 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-09-21 05:59:08 GMT

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, said during the presidential race that he was willing to provide "private briefings" for a Russian billionaire the U.S. government considers close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. That's according to a July 2016 email exchange Manafort wrote to a former employee of his political consulting firm about offering to brief Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

    >>

    WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, said during the presidential race that he was willing to provide "private briefings" for a Russian billionaire the U.S. government considers close to Russian President Vladimir Putin. That's according to a July 2016 email exchange Manafort wrote to a former employee of his political consulting firm about offering to brief Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska.

    >>
    •   