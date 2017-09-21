Coeur d’Alene armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from citizens

UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.



Coeur d'Alene Police would like to thank all of the citizens who provided information related to this investigation. Detectives were able to quickly link Guinasso to the robbery through tips provided by citizens who recognized him from the surveillance images.



PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint.



The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then fled the area on foot.



The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’ 10” – 6’ 00” tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a light gray or white hoodie underneath. He also had black sweat type pants with a gray stripe and black and white Converse tennis shoes. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department immediately.