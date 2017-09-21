Coeur d’Alene Police search for armed robbery suspect - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Coeur d’Alene Police search for armed robbery suspect

Posted: Updated:

Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint.

The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 5’ 10” – 6’ 00” tall with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black jacket with a light gray or white hoodie underneath. He also had black sweat type pants with a gray stripe and black and white Converse tennis shoes. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department immediately.
 

