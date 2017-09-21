Washington farm opening Huskies vs. Cougars corn maze - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washington farm opening Huskies vs. Cougars corn maze

KHQ.COM - Fall is pretty much here which means it time to pull out the sweaters, bake a loaf of pumpkin bread, carve pumpkins and of course... get lost in a corn maze!

This year one Washington farm has created a corn maze that's playing into one of the states biggest rivalries: Huskies Vs. Cougars.

Farm Fresh Produce is located in Buckley, Washington and has carved out the logos for both schools in their corn field. The maze will open September 30th and offers over a mile of pathways to get lost in.

 

  • Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

  • Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

  • Spokane home trashed after squatters take over

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.

  • Bodily fluids found in soap dispensers at Detroit airport

    DETROIT - Crews at Detroit metro airport are pulling out soap dispensers in the bathrooms after what they call an "unusual substance" was found in the soap at several locations. The exact substance has not been definitely identified because no testing has been done, although officials say they're fairly certain what the substance was. 

  • Coeur d’Alene Police search for armed robbery suspect

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.

