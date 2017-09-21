Bodily fluids found in soap dispensers at Detroit airport

Crews at Detroit metro airport are pulling out soap dispensers in the bathrooms after what they call an "unusual substance" was found in the soap at several locations.



The exact substance has not been definitely identified because no testing has been done, although officials say they're fairly certain what the substance was.



According to airport officials, only some of the bathrooms at the north terminal were affected, and none in the McNamara terminal.



Investigators said the culprit is likely someone with ongoing access to the restrooms who has a grudge. The incident has spurred the airport to pull out the current dispensers and replace them with something tamper-proof.

"I don't even know how someone would find the time to do that," said Jamilia McClendon told FOX 2 in Detroit. "You can see it is kind of busy around here right now."

McClendon, who cleans the bathrooms at Detroit Metro says workers do not believe a passenger is responsible. It would have to be a person who had access to the soap dispensers.

In a statement, DTW said, "The airport authority takes incidents involving health and safety very seriously."