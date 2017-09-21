PHOTOS: Frida, the hero dog, hard at work rescuing people after earthquake in Mexico

With dozens of saves already under her belt (collar?), Frida the Labrador Retriever is hard at work in Mexico trying to save people trapped in debris following a devastating earthquake this week.

A 7.1 earthquake has already killed nearly 250 people and injured more than 2,000 in Mexico. Search crews are using all possible means to search for survivors, including dogs like Frida.

Frida is with the Canine Unit of Mexico's Navy and has been properly trained as a rescue dog. During missions, she puts on proper gear from goggles to shoes and ensures that she is well-equipped for any dangers she may encounter while she enters the debris. She also carries a camera on her harness to give humans a look inside places they can't go.

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

So far in her career, Frida has managed to rescue 53 people, including 12 in life-threatening situations after the 8.1 magnitude earthquake in Oaxaca earlier this month.