Starbucks ‘hero’ may be sued after stopping armed robbery - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Starbucks ‘hero’ may be sued after stopping armed robbery

Posted: Updated:
FRESNO, Calif. -

A Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks this summer could find himself in legal trouble as the robber plans on suing the citizen who fought with him.

Back in July, Fresno Police say 30-year-old Ryan Flores used a gun and tried to rob a Starbucks. During the robbery, 58-year-old Cregg Jerri stepped in to stop the crime, and the two got into a fight. Both men were hurt during the scuffle, but the Flores family said their son plans on suing Jerri for excessive force. 

Flores is still in jail facing a felony attempted robbery charge. His mother says the family doesn't condone what he allegedly did, but she says her son shouldn't have been attacked the way he was. 

Surveillance video shows Jerri drinking his coffee, when suddenly a man wearing a Transformers mask pulls out a gun, a knife, a bag, and then demands money from the barista. Jerri is then seen hitting Flores with a chair and a violent fight ensues. Jerri was stabbed in the neck during the struggle, but managed to wrestle the knife away from Flores and stab him several times. 

Police Chief Jerry Dyer calls Jerri a hero. But Chimienti said her son is a victim too.

"The guy, in my opinion, went from a Good Samaritan to a vigilante," Chimienti told local media. "Stabbing somebody that many times, it doesn't take that many stab wounds to get somebody to succumb to you."

Now, Chimienti said her son plans on filing a lawsuit against Jerri for that alleged excessive force.

"To say that Cregg Jerri is going to be sued for intervening in an armed robbery and being stabbed in the neck. That is ludicrous!" Dyer said.

Jerri does not face any criminal charges.

Legal analyst Charles Magill said Jerri shouldn't worry about any litigation.

Magill said, "Good luck finding an attorney that wants to represent a young robber who's going to be convicted of robbery. That's not going to sell very well to the jury."

Flores is being held on a $155,000 dollars bail, and is expected back in court next month.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-09-21 06:23:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

  • Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:13:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    >>

  • Spokane home trashed after squatters take over

    Spokane home trashed after squatters take over

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-09-21 01:34:36 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Starbucks ‘hero’ may be sued after stopping armed robbery

    Starbucks ‘hero’ may be sued after stopping armed robbery

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:18 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:18:39 GMT

    FRESNO, Calif. - A Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks this summer could find himself in legal trouble as the robber plans on suing the citizen who fought with him.

    >>

    FRESNO, Calif. - A Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks this summer could find himself in legal trouble as the robber plans on suing the citizen who fought with him. Back in July, Fresno Police say 30-year-old Ryan Flores used a gun and tried to rob a Starbucks. During the robbery, 58-year-old Cregg Jerri stepped in to stop the crime, and the two got into a fight. Both men were hurt during the scuffle, but the Flores family said their son plans on suing.

    >>

  • Kids and money: It’s never too early to learn financial responsibility (sponsored)

    Kids and money: It’s never too early to learn financial responsibility (sponsored)

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:45 PM EDT2017-09-21 18:45:09 GMT

    As children mature into teenagers, it gets more difficult to strike a balance where finances are concerned. How much money should parents give to their children? How much should children be expected to earn for themselves? How can children learn financial independence while getting the support they need? Marcee Hartzell, a community development officer in STCU’s Community Relations department, regularly goes into elementary, middle and high schools to discuss financial resp...

    >>

    As children mature into teenagers, it gets more difficult to strike a balance where finances are concerned. How much money should parents give to their children? How much should children be expected to earn for themselves? How can children learn financial independence while getting the support they need? Marcee Hartzell, a community development officer in STCU’s Community Relations department, regularly goes into elementary, middle and high schools to discuss financial resp...

    >>

  • PHOTOS: Frida, the hero dog, hard at work rescuing people after earthquake in Mexico

    PHOTOS: Frida, the hero dog, hard at work rescuing people after earthquake in Mexico

    Thursday, September 21 2017 12:07 PM EDT2017-09-21 16:07:12 GMT

    MEXICO CITY - With dozens of saves already under her belt (collar?), Frida the Labrador Retriever is hard at work in Mexico trying to save people trapped in debris following a devastating earthquake this week.  A 7.1 earthquake has already killed nearly 250 people and injured more than 2,000 in Mexico. Search crews are using all possible means to search for survivors, including dogs like Frida. 

    >>

    MEXICO CITY - With dozens of saves already under her belt (collar?), Frida the Labrador Retriever is hard at work in Mexico trying to save people trapped in debris following a devastating earthquake this week.  A 7.1 earthquake has already killed nearly 250 people and injured more than 2,000 in Mexico. Search crews are using all possible means to search for survivors, including dogs like Frida. 

    >>
    •   