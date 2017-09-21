Starbucks ‘hero’ may be sued after stopping armed robbery

A Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks this summer could find himself in legal trouble as the robber plans on suing the citizen who fought with him.

Back in July, Fresno Police say 30-year-old Ryan Flores used a gun and tried to rob a Starbucks. During the robbery, 58-year-old Cregg Jerri stepped in to stop the crime, and the two got into a fight. Both men were hurt during the scuffle, but the Flores family said their son plans on suing Jerri for excessive force.

Flores is still in jail facing a felony attempted robbery charge. His mother says the family doesn't condone what he allegedly did, but she says her son shouldn't have been attacked the way he was.

Surveillance video shows Jerri drinking his coffee, when suddenly a man wearing a Transformers mask pulls out a gun, a knife, a bag, and then demands money from the barista. Jerri is then seen hitting Flores with a chair and a violent fight ensues. Jerri was stabbed in the neck during the struggle, but managed to wrestle the knife away from Flores and stab him several times.

Police Chief Jerry Dyer calls Jerri a hero. But Chimienti said her son is a victim too.

"The guy, in my opinion, went from a Good Samaritan to a vigilante," Chimienti told local media. "Stabbing somebody that many times, it doesn't take that many stab wounds to get somebody to succumb to you."

Now, Chimienti said her son plans on filing a lawsuit against Jerri for that alleged excessive force.

"To say that Cregg Jerri is going to be sued for intervening in an armed robbery and being stabbed in the neck. That is ludicrous!" Dyer said.

Jerri does not face any criminal charges.

Legal analyst Charles Magill said Jerri shouldn't worry about any litigation.

Magill said, "Good luck finding an attorney that wants to represent a young robber who's going to be convicted of robbery. That's not going to sell very well to the jury."

Flores is being held on a $155,000 dollars bail, and is expected back in court next month.