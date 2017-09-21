Are automatic traffic enforcement cameras unconstitutional?Posted: Updated:
Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage
SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.
Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn't believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.
Coeur d’Alene Police search for armed robbery suspect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.
Spokane home trashed after squatters take over
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. "They've been destroying the house," says Gene Thomsen. "They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere." Everywhere you look, there's some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.
Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.
Police: Craigslist attacker intended to become serial killer
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) - A 24-year-old woman has pleaded guilty to attempting to kill a man she met on Craigslist, telling authorities she had plans to become a serial killer. The Daily Herald reports Amy Caroline Brown entered her plea Friday. Brown told a Lynnwood sergeant in January that she planned to kill the 29-year-old man, and then rip his heart out and eat it. Police say Brown stabbed the man in the chest before he escaped the motel
Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.
JUSTICE FOR BABY MALIKI: Joseph John Davis sentenced to life in prison
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Joseph John Davis has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of Baby Maliki. Davis will serve 15 years fixed and then have the possibility for parole. Baby Maliki was found with severe trauma to his skull and brain back in August of 2016 after being in the care of Davis, his former stepfather, for just 20 minutes.
Are automatic traffic enforcement cameras unconstitutional?
KHQ.COM - Rarely do simple misdemeanors ever make it to the supreme court,let along speeding tickets. But today for the first time ever, Iowa Supreme Court Justices heard a case from a woman who says automatic traffic enforcement systems are unconstitutional. Marla Leaf claims she was wrongfully ticketed by one of the traffic cameras back in February of 2015.
Starbucks ‘hero’ may be sued after stopping armed robbery
FRESNO, Calif. - A Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks this summer could find himself in legal trouble as the robber plans on suing the citizen who fought with him.>>
Kids and money: It’s never too early to learn financial responsibility (sponsored)
As children mature into teenagers, it gets more difficult to strike a balance where finances are concerned. How much money should parents give to their children? How much should children be expected to earn for themselves? How can children learn financial independence while getting the support they need? Marcee Hartzell, a community development officer in STCU's Community Relations department, regularly goes into elementary, middle and high schools to discuss financial resp...
PHOTOS: Frida, the hero dog, hard at work rescuing people after earthquake in Mexico
MEXICO CITY - With dozens of saves already under her belt (collar?), Frida the Labrador Retriever is hard at work in Mexico trying to save people trapped in debris following a devastating earthquake this week. A 7.1 earthquake has already killed nearly 250 people and injured more than 2,000 in Mexico. Search crews are using all possible means to search for survivors, including dogs like Frida.
Bodily fluids found in soap dispensers at Detroit airport
DETROIT - Crews at Detroit metro airport are pulling out soap dispensers in the bathrooms after what they call an "unusual substance" was found in the soap at several locations. The exact substance has not been definitely identified because no testing has been done, although officials say they're fairly certain what the substance was.
Washington farm opening Huskies vs. Cougars corn maze
KHQ.COM - Fall is pretty much here which means it time to pull out the sweaters, bake a loaf of pumpkin bread, carve pumpkins and of course... get lost in a corn maze! This year one Washington farm has created a corn maze that's playing into one of the states biggest rivalries: Huskies Vs. Cougars. Farm Fresh Produce is located in Buckley, Washington and has carved out the logos for both schools in their corn field.
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.>>
Boy Describes How He Survived His School Collapsing During Mexico Earthquake
MEXICO CITY — The wiggling fingers of a young girl trapped in the rubble of her collapsed school in Mexico City raised hopes and prodded rescuers to work furiously hour after hour early Thursday — a drama that played out at dozens of buildings toppled by a powerful earthquake that killed at least 245 people. But it was the rescue operation at the Enrique Rebsamen school, where at least 21 children and four adults perished in Tuesday's quake...
