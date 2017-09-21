Are automatic traffic enforcement cameras unconstitutional? - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Are automatic traffic enforcement cameras unconstitutional?

Posted: Updated:

KHQ.COM - Rarely do simple misdemeanors ever make it to the supreme court,let along speeding tickets. But today for the first time ever, Iowa Supreme Court Justices heard a case from a woman who says automatic traffic enforcement systems are unconstitutional. Marla Leaf claims she was wrongfully ticketed by one of the traffic cameras back in February of 2015.

Leaf received a $75 traffic ticket in the mail stating she was clocked by an automatic speed camera driving 68 in a 55 on a highway in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Most people would have just paid the ticket and moved on but not Leaf; she's decided to fight it, saying it's about the principle. Leaf claims there's no way she's was going 68. She and her husband claim that it was really icy and that if she had been driving that fast, her mustang would have ended up in the ditch.

Leaf is part of a growing number of people who believe automatic traffic enforcement system are unfair and in some cases unconstitutional. That is what her lawyer James Larew presented Thursday to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Larew asked the court to consider 3 points:

1.) Does this ordinance infringe on a fundamental right to travel?

2.) Does the manner in which these traffic violations are processed violate due process rights?

3.) Does the private company that operates these cameras police power unlawfully?

Across the state of Iowa, many of these camera have already been shut off or taken down. As for leaf, she says she will continue to stand firm in what she believes in.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-09-21 06:23:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

  • Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:13:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    >>

  • Coeur d’Alene Police search for armed robbery suspect

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:35:12 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting

    Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting

    Thursday, September 21 2017 5:20 PM EDT2017-09-21 21:20:42 GMT

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife. 

    >>

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife. 

    >>

  • JUSTICE FOR BABY MALIKI: Joseph John Davis sentenced to life in prison

    JUSTICE FOR BABY MALIKI: Joseph John Davis sentenced to life in prison

    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:00 PM EDT2017-09-21 20:00:53 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Joseph John Davis has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of Baby Maliki. Davis will serve 15 years fixed and then have the possibility for parole. Baby Maliki was found with severe trauma to his skull and brain back in August of 2016 after being in the care of Davis, his former stepfather, for just 20 minutes.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Joseph John Davis has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of Baby Maliki. Davis will serve 15 years fixed and then have the possibility for parole. Baby Maliki was found with severe trauma to his skull and brain back in August of 2016 after being in the care of Davis, his former stepfather, for just 20 minutes.

    >>

  • Are automatic traffic enforcement cameras unconstitutional?

    Are automatic traffic enforcement cameras unconstitutional?

    Thursday, September 21 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-09-21 19:40:33 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Rarely do simple misdemeanors ever make it to the supreme court,let along speeding tickets. But today for the first time ever, Iowa Supreme Court Justices heard a case from a woman who says automatic traffic enforcement systems are unconstitutional. Marla Leaf claims she was wrongfully ticketed by one of the traffic cameras back in February of 2015.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Rarely do simple misdemeanors ever make it to the supreme court,let along speeding tickets. But today for the first time ever, Iowa Supreme Court Justices heard a case from a woman who says automatic traffic enforcement systems are unconstitutional. Marla Leaf claims she was wrongfully ticketed by one of the traffic cameras back in February of 2015.

    >>
    •   