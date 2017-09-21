Are automatic traffic enforcement cameras unconstitutional?

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

KHQ.COM - Rarely do simple misdemeanors ever make it to the supreme court,let along speeding tickets. But today for the first time ever, Iowa Supreme Court Justices heard a case from a woman who says automatic traffic enforcement systems are unconstitutional. Marla Leaf claims she was wrongfully ticketed by one of the traffic cameras back in February of 2015.

Leaf received a $75 traffic ticket in the mail stating she was clocked by an automatic speed camera driving 68 in a 55 on a highway in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.



Most people would have just paid the ticket and moved on but not Leaf; she's decided to fight it, saying it's about the principle. Leaf claims there's no way she's was going 68. She and her husband claim that it was really icy and that if she had been driving that fast, her mustang would have ended up in the ditch.



Leaf is part of a growing number of people who believe automatic traffic enforcement system are unfair and in some cases unconstitutional. That is what her lawyer James Larew presented Thursday to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Larew asked the court to consider 3 points:

1.) Does this ordinance infringe on a fundamental right to travel?

2.) Does the manner in which these traffic violations are processed violate due process rights?

3.) Does the private company that operates these cameras police power unlawfully?

Across the state of Iowa, many of these camera have already been shut off or taken down. As for leaf, she says she will continue to stand firm in what she believes in.