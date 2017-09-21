JUSTICE FOR BABY MALIKI: Joseph John Davis sentenced to life in prison

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Joseph John Davis has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of Baby Maliki. Davis will serve 15 years fixed and then have the possibility for parole.

Baby Maliki was found with severe trauma to his skull and brain back in August of 2016 after being in the care of Davis, his former stepfather, for just 20 minutes. Baby Maliki was taken to Kootenai Health before being air-lifted to Sacred Heart Medical Center where he later died.

Davis was convicted of first degree murder for Maliki's death in May of 2017.



