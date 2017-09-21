Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting

Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent at a restaurant in Spokane Valley.

The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.

The victim received a ride from a mutual friend to the restaurant. The mutual friend waited in the car while the victim went inside the bar to meet with Dobson. The two men got into an argument inside the restaurant and were asked to leave. Once outside, Dobson noticed the mutual friend waiting for the victim, became angry and threatened both of them. During the argument, Dobson pulled out a handgun, struck the friend in the head several times, then pointed it at him and told him to leave.

Dobson then raised his handgun and pointed it at the victim. The victim raised his hand to block the gun and Dobson fired a shot, striking the victim in the hand. The victim ran back inside the restaurant and called 911.

Dobson also called 911 from the parking lot.

Deputies arrived and took Dobson into custody for two counts of 1st Degree Assault with a Firearm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. The mutual friend also received medical attention for minor injuries.