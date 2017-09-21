Deputies warn of warrant scam: new name, slightly different story

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Crime Check have been receiving reports of the “You have warrants” scam again.

They want you to know anytime someone calls you and demands payment (prepaid credit card, money, personal info) for a warrant or threatens your arrest, it’s a scam. Law Enforcement or other government agencies will not do this.

This time, the predatory scammers are attempting to scare you by telling you that you witnessed a collision, didn’t show up for court and now a warrant has been issued for your arrest. The Spokane County Sheriff's office says the caller will continue to threaten you and tell you that you must pay the fine for the warrant with a prepaid credit card.

The scammer will identify himself as part of “Special Investigations” and uses the name “Drew or Andrew Richmond”. Deputies warn that the caller will may sound legitimate, but is a scammer, using fake badge numbers, court case or incident numbers and fake warrant numbers/charges.

Deputies ask that you tell everyone you know about these scammer’s activities in hopes of keeping them from striking again.