Body found in car in Yakima River

(AP) - The body of a 51-year-old man was found in the back seat of a car in the Yakima River in central Washington.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Kittitas County Coroner's Office identified the man as Joseph Langdon. Coroner Nick Henderson said he did not have information immediately available on Langdon's hometown.

An autopsy was being performed.

A red Mazda was reported in the river around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday.

9/21/2017 7:18:06 AM (GMT -7:00)