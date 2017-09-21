The Latest: Kim says Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

The Latest: Kim says Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat

Posted: Updated:
The Latest: Kim says Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat The Latest: Kim says Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat
NEW YORK, NY -

 (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local):

7:30 p.m.

President Donald Trump has added economic action to his fiery military threats against North Korea, authorizing stiffer new sanctions in response to the Koreans' nuclear weapons advances.

Its leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare statement, branding Trump as "deranged" and warning he will "pay dearly" his threat to "totally destroy" the North if it attacks.

The exchange of super-heated rhetoric and unusually personal abuse between the adversaries will escalate tensions. North Korea has marched closer to achieving a nuclear-tipped missile that could strike America. The crisis dominated the Trump's debut at this week's annual U.N. General Assembly meeting.

Kim's statement responded to Trump's combative speech days earlier. Trump issued the warning of potential obliteration, and mocked the North's young autocrat as a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission."

___

1:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are discussing the ongoing crisis with North Korea.

Trump and Abe met Thursday on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Trump praised Abe for "doing a great job for Japan" and then said they had "discussed in great detail" the threat posed by North Korea's nuclear weapons program.

Abe, through a translator, echoed the president and said that pressure must be applied on Pyongyang "in a robust manner."

Earlier Thursday, Trump signed an executive order that would enable the United States to sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.

____

12:41 p.m.

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order that would enable the United States to sanction individual companies and institutions that finance trade with North Korea.

Trump made the announcement Thursday during a working luncheon with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Trump said the measure would also disrupt other trade avenues for North Korea in efforts to halt its nuclear weapons program.

The president said "tolerance for this disgraceful practice must end now."

He also saluted China's central bank for what he said was a move to stop its banks from trading with North Korea. That development was reported by Reuters Thursday.

The move comes just days after Trump threatened to "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend the U.S. or its allies.

____

11:56 a.m.

President Donald Trump is meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday about the ongoing North Korea crisis.

Moon praised Trump's bellicose speech to the United Nations about the threat, saying the U.S. had "responded in a very good way."

Trump is expected to announce additional sanctions about North Korea on Thursday over its nuclear weapons program.

Moon deemed North Korea's provocation "deplorable," prompting Trump to compliment his word choice.

His opponent during last year's election, Hillary Clinton, took criticism for referring to Trump's supporters as belonging in "a basket of deplorables."

Trump called it "a lucky word.'"

The president also said that the U.S. and South Korea were working on improving trade agreements though that was less important than addressing the North Korea threat.

____

10:17 a.m.

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will impose additional sanctions on North Korea over the communist country's nuclear weapons buildup.

Asked Thursday about new punishment for the North, Trump said: "We will be putting more sanctions on North Korea."

Trump told the U.N. General Assembly this week that the U.S. will have no choice but to "totally destroy" North Korea if the North continues to threaten the U.S. and its allies, including Asian neighbors South Korea and Japan.

Trump spoke Thursday at a meeting in New York with the president of Afghanistan.

North Korea is the likely topic of discussion when Trump holds separate talks later Thursday with South Korean President Moon Jae-in (jah-yihn) and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (shin-zoh AH'-bay).

The three leaders will also meet over lunch.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/21/2017 4:36:16 PM (GMT -7:00)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-09-21 06:23:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

  • Coeur d’Alene Police search for armed robbery suspect

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:35:12 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.

    >>

  • Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:13:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard

    Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:33 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:33:41 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to

    >>

  • Apps parents can use to monitor their child's cell phone activity

    Apps parents can use to monitor their child's cell phone activity

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:11 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:11:23 GMT
    Apps parents can use to monitor their child's cell phone activityApps parents can use to monitor their child's cell phone activity

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know everything your teen is doing online? If you’re like 85 percent of American parents, the answer is no. But there are apps that parents can use to monitor the kid’s online activity. Teen Safe is one app that’s designed to let parents monitor their kids’ phones. It downloads information from the phone so you, as a parent, can see what they’re doing. You can see their text messages, but also messages sent on 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know everything your teen is doing online? If you’re like 85 percent of American parents, the answer is no. But there are apps that parents can use to monitor the kid’s online activity. Teen Safe is one app that’s designed to let parents monitor their kids’ phones. It downloads information from the phone so you, as a parent, can see what they’re doing. You can see their text messages, but also messages sent on 

    >>

  • Young at Heart: 103-Year-Old strikes chord at senior center

    Young at Heart: 103-Year-Old strikes chord at senior center

    Thursday, September 21 2017 4:08 PM EDT2017-09-21 20:08:18 GMT

    SILVERTON, Idaho - In today’s fast paced world, so many of us spend time running from place to place just adding to the noise. Maybe what we really need is to stop and take time to listen to the people who have experienced life a lot longer than we have.

    >>

    SILVERTON, Idaho - In today’s fast paced world, so many of us spend time running from place to place just adding to the noise. Maybe what we really need is to stop and take time to listen to the people who have experienced life a lot longer than we have. 103-year-old Catherine Owen is one of those people we should listen to. She brings joy to the residents at Silver Wood Good Samaritan in Silverton, Idaho. 

    >>
    •   