Apps parents can use to monitor their child's cell phone activity

Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage
SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.>>
Coeur d’Alene Police search for armed robbery suspect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.>>
Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.>>
Spokane home trashed after squatters take over
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.>>
Starbucks ‘hero’ may be sued after stopping armed robbery
FRESNO, Calif. - A Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks this summer could find himself in legal trouble as the robber plans on suing the citizen who fought with him.>>
Three suspects arrested in connection to Freeman purse theft
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives arrested two additional people suspected of stealing a Freeman parent's purse out of their car during last week's shooting. 37-year-old Renee Mann was booked into the Spokane County Jail Tuesday night just before 10:00 p.m. on 13 charges, including Identity Theft, Theft, and Forgery. Mann should be making her first court appearance on Wednesday.>>
Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to>>
Apps parents can use to monitor their child's cell phone activity
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know everything your teen is doing online? If you’re like 85 percent of American parents, the answer is no. But there are apps that parents can use to monitor the kid’s online activity. Teen Safe is one app that’s designed to let parents monitor their kids’ phones. It downloads information from the phone so you, as a parent, can see what they’re doing. You can see their text messages, but also messages sent on>>
Young at Heart: 103-Year-Old strikes chord at senior center
SILVERTON, Idaho - In today’s fast paced world, so many of us spend time running from place to place just adding to the noise. Maybe what we really need is to stop and take time to listen to the people who have experienced life a lot longer than we have.>>
Council member gives opponent ABC (already been chewed) gum
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - A Minneapolis City Council member has given one of her opponents something to chew over - a piece of chewed gum. Twenty-year incumbent Lisa Goodman took the gum out of her mouth and handed it to challenger Teqen Zea-Aida before the start of a candidate forum Tuesday. Goodman asked Zea-Aida: "Would you take my gum, please?" Goodman tells the Star Tribune she couldn't find any paper to get rid>>
The Latest: Kim says Trump will 'pay dearly' for threat
NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump and North Korea (all times local): 7:30 p.m. President Donald Trump has added economic action to his fiery military threats against North Korea, authorizing stiffer new sanctions in response to the Koreans' nuclear weapons advances. Its leader Kim Jong Un issued a rare statement, branding Trump as "deranged" and warning he will "pay dearly" his threat to "totally destroy" the North if it attacks. The e...>>
Better late than never? Library book returned 78 years later
ATTLEBORO, Mass.(AP) - It took nearly 80 years, but a book borrowed during the Great Depression has been returned to a Massachusetts public library. The Attleboro Public Library posted on its Facebook page Thursday pictures of a copy of "The Young Lady at Home," by T.S. Arthur. The book was returned this week. The due date stamped at the back of the book? Nov. 21, 1938. Library deputy director Amy Rhilinger tells WPRI-TV a man>>
Idaho man sentenced for strangling, burying fiancee
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho man was sentenced to 15 to 45 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his fiancee. The Post Register reports Jeremy White was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to strangling his fiancee, Christine Caldwell, and burying her beneath their home Nov. 8. White then fled with Deena Aday in Caldwell's Jeep. He was found Nov. 25 in Pahrump, Nevada. As part of the plea agreement, White>>
Body found in car in Yakima River
ELLENSBURG, Wash. (AP) - The body of a 51-year-old man was found in the back seat of a car in the Yakima River in central Washington. The Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the Kittitas County Coroner's Office identified the man as Joseph Langdon. Coroner Nick Henderson said he did not have information immediately available on Langdon's hometown. An autopsy was being performed. A red Mazda was reported in the river>>
Makah police believe they found fentanyl-laced marijuana
NEAH BAY, Wash. (AP) - A Washington police department is warning the public that officers believe they found fentanyl-laced marijuana during a recent arrest. The Peninsula Daily News reports Makah Tribal Police Department Public Safety Director and Police Chief Jasper Bruner says officers field-tested seized marijuana Friday and the test was positive for fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that can be 50 times stronger than heroin. Bruner says>>
Deputies warn of warrant scam: new name, slightly different story
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Crime Check have been receiving reports of the “You have warrants” scam again. They want you to know anytime someone calls you and demands payment (prepaid credit card, money, personal info) for a warrant or threatens your arrest, it’s a scam. Law Enforcement or other government agencies will not do this. This time, the predatory scammers are attempting>>
