Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot

(AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland.

The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries.

The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck forward and into the road. She later noticed a commotion behind her and saw a child lying on the ground.

Authorities say the girl's mother jumped into the truck with the girl and the driver drove all three toward the hospital. They called 911 on the way and a dispatcher told them to pull over and wait for an ambulance.

Authorities say the driver returned to the scene and cooperated with investigators. She did not appear to be impaired.

9/21/2017 4:10:38 AM (GMT -7:00)