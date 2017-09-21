Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard

It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night.

“I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says.

She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow.

What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to her home. She hasn’t been able to get an expert out yet to check it out.

“The unknown is worrying me. It's just so close to the house. I don't like that,” she says.

The US Geological Survey tells KHQ that those large sinkholes you see forming in Florida don’t happen here in Spokane because we don’t have limestone or carbonate rocks. For there to be a sinkhole here, it could be that there was a fill done in the past or there could’ve been something buried there before. They also say rain could’ve had something to do with it because we had a long period of when it’s been dry. Either way, it’s best to get a geotechnical engineer to look at these things.