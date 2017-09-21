WWII veteran receives medals he earned nearly 7 decades later

NBC - A WWII veteran finally received the medals he earned while serving in Europe more than seven decades ago.



94-year-old Roscoe Kerr, Junior joined the 28th Medical Depot Company when he was 19.



He was in a crash and spent several months in the hospital before being discharged.



For decades, he felt like he was never part of the greatest generation because he was never officially recognized.



Kerr's son-in-law wrote to the Department of Defense to try and get his medals.



Unfortunately, they told him a fire at the National Records Center in St. Louis in 1973 destroyed all of Kerr's records.



Fortunately, the family found his last military pay stub, confirming his service.



On Thursday, a retired Colonel made the trip to louisville to present Kerr his medals.



He received the good conduct medal, the American campaign medal, the European African Middle Eastern campaign medal with bronze star attachment, the WWII victory medal and the honorable service lapel button for WWII.