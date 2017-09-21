Seattle-bound flight stops in Spokane for medical emergency - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Seattle-bound flight stops in Spokane for medical emergency

SPOKANE, Wash. -

(AP) - An Alaska Airlines flight from Chicago to Seattle made an emergency landing in Spokane because of a medical emergency.

KOMO-TV reports an Alaska spokeswoman said a male passenger collapsed outside a lavatory on the plane Thursday.

Officials say a physician on the plane started CPR and was assisted by two medics.

The plane landed in Spokane, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on his condition.

The flight then continued to Seattle.

Information from: KOMO-TV, http://www.komotv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

    •   