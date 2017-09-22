EWU sends out warning about sexual assaults in the community - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

EWU sends out warning about sexual assaults in the community

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
CHENEY, Wash. -

Right now Eastern Washington University is trying to curb a very scary trend.  School just started this week and there is already an issue. Campus police sent out an alert warning about sexual assaults in the community, so I went to campus to try and find out more.

There have been at least 5 times when a student or faculty member saw something or heard information so alarming; they felt compelled to speak up in the name of campus safety.

On the Eastern Washington University Cheney campus - fall classes are in full swing. And unfortunately so are the parties, bar hopping, and dorm room encounters that can lead to danger.

"This is very typical at this time of year at colleges across the country that we have circumstances which students come forward and indicate they've been sexually assaulted," said Dean of Students Amy Johnson

When a student or faculty member makes that kind of report - Dean of Student Amy Johnson says EWU responds by surrounding them with a safety net of people on campus they can turn to. "It's an opportunity for us to engage the community and talk about resources and also talk about steps they might take to keep themselves safer."

The safety net includes police - and in the past few years, the number of rape or fondling crimes being investigated on campus has gone up from just one in 2013, to three in 2014, to nine in 2015 - the latest report available.

But that doesn't necessarily mean the Cheney campus is less safe - Johnson says the Eastern Washington University community has become more aware, and more comfortable coming forward. "We know that gender based violence and sexual assault is a serious societal problem."

It bears repeating - as of right now there are no active criminal investigations in connection with these reports - but when it comes to being safe rather than sorry, Cheney and Eastern Washington University police aren't taking any chances. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage

    Thursday, September 21 2017 2:23 AM EDT2017-09-21 06:23:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    >>

  • Coeur d’Alene Police search for armed robbery suspect

    Thursday, September 21 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-09-21 13:35:12 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.

    >>

  • Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash

    Wednesday, September 20 2017 11:13 PM EDT2017-09-21 03:13:49 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'

    Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'

    Friday, September 22 2017 12:50 AM EDT2017-09-22 04:50:37 GMT

    COLFAX, Wash. - Thursday evening a Colfax High School Counselor went to the Colfax Police Department to report that students had shown her a posting on social media made by a student. The posting read, "I'm going to shoot up the school." Officers interviewed the students and the juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property. As a precaution, all firearms were removed from the 

    >>

    COLFAX, Wash. - Thursday evening a Colfax High School Counselor went to the Colfax Police Department to report that students had shown her a posting on social media made by a student. The posting read, "I'm going to shoot up the school." Officers interviewed the students and the juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property. As a precaution, all firearms were removed from the 

    >>

  • EWU sends out warning about sexual assaults in the community

    EWU sends out warning about sexual assaults in the community

    Friday, September 22 2017 12:26 AM EDT2017-09-22 04:26:12 GMT

    CHENEY, Wash. - Right now Eastern Washington University is trying to curb a very scary trend.  School just started this week and there is already an issue. Campus police sent out an alert warning about sexual assaults in the community, so I went to campus to try and find out more. There have been at least 5 times when a student or faculty member saw something or heard information so alarming; they felt compelled to speak up in the name 

    >>

    CHENEY, Wash. - Right now Eastern Washington University is trying to curb a very scary trend.  School just started this week and there is already an issue. Campus police sent out an alert warning about sexual assaults in the community, so I went to campus to try and find out more. There have been at least 5 times when a student or faculty member saw something or heard information so alarming; they felt compelled to speak up in the name 

    >>

  • Flexible seating for students at Ramsey Elementary

    Flexible seating for students at Ramsey Elementary

    Friday, September 22 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-09-22 04:11:01 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Tonight flexible seating is a trending topic at schools across the U.S. and it's year two for the experimental plan at one elementary school in Coeur d'Alene. When you walk into Sumer Comfort’s first grade classroom at Ramsey Elementary, you may notice something a little different, a little more flexible. Instead of in desks, kids are sitting on exercise balls, cushions, or the floor. The industrial lights are off; instead they 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Tonight flexible seating is a trending topic at schools across the U.S. and it's year two for the experimental plan at one elementary school in Coeur d'Alene. When you walk into Sumer Comfort’s first grade classroom at Ramsey Elementary, you may notice something a little different, a little more flexible. Instead of in desks, kids are sitting on exercise balls, cushions, or the floor. The industrial lights are off; instead they 

    >>
    •   