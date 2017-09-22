Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'Posted: Updated:
Spokane man intervenes in terrifying case of road rage
SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.>>
Coeur d’Alene Police search for armed robbery suspect
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d’Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.>>
Family, friends remember artist killed in I-90 crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn’t believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.>>
Spokane home trashed after squatters take over
SPOKANE, Wash. - A home was completely trashed after the owner says squatters took over. “They've been destroying the house,” says Gene Thomsen. “They've ripped walls apart, floors, everywhere.” Everywhere you look, there’s some form of garbage. One room has garbage piled almost to the ceiling. Gene has also been finding needles all over his house.>>
Starbucks ‘hero’ may be sued after stopping armed robbery
FRESNO, Calif. - A Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks this summer could find himself in legal trouble as the robber plans on suing the citizen who fought with him.>>
Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.>>
Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'
COLFAX, Wash. - Thursday evening a Colfax High School Counselor went to the Colfax Police Department to report that students had shown her a posting on social media made by a student. The posting read, "I'm going to shoot up the school." Officers interviewed the students and the juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property. As a precaution, all firearms were removed from the>>
EWU sends out warning about sexual assaults in the community
CHENEY, Wash. - Right now Eastern Washington University is trying to curb a very scary trend. School just started this week and there is already an issue. Campus police sent out an alert warning about sexual assaults in the community, so I went to campus to try and find out more. There have been at least 5 times when a student or faculty member saw something or heard information so alarming; they felt compelled to speak up in the name>>
Flexible seating for students at Ramsey Elementary
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Tonight flexible seating is a trending topic at schools across the U.S. and it's year two for the experimental plan at one elementary school in Coeur d'Alene. When you walk into Sumer Comfort’s first grade classroom at Ramsey Elementary, you may notice something a little different, a little more flexible. Instead of in desks, kids are sitting on exercise balls, cushions, or the floor. The industrial lights are off; instead they>>
Seattle-bound flight stops in Spokane for medical emergency
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Alaska Airlines flight from Chicago to Seattle made an emergency landing in Spokane because of a medical emergency. KOMO-TV reports an Alaska spokeswoman said a male passenger collapsed outside a lavatory on the plane Thursday. Officials say a physician on the plane started CPR and was assisted by two medics. The plane landed in Spokane, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on his condition.>>
JUSTICE FOR BABY MALIKI: Joseph John Davis sentenced to life in prison
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Joseph John Davis has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of Baby Maliki. Davis will serve 15 years fixed and then have the possibility for parole. Baby Maliki was found with severe trauma to his skull and brain back in August of 2016 after being in the care of Davis, his former stepfather, for just 20 minutes.>>
WWII veteran receives medals he earned nearly 7 decades later
LOUISVILLE, Ky. NBC - A WWII veteran finally received the medals he earned while serving in Europe more than seven decades ago. 94-year-old Roscoe Kerr, Junior joined the 28th Medical Depot Company when he was 19. He was in a crash and spent several months in the hospital before being discharged. For decades, he felt like he was never part of the greatest generation because he was never officially recognized. Kerr's son-in-law wrote to the Department of Defense to try and get his medals.>>
Should kids who aren't vaccinated be in school during an outbreak?
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Should kids who aren't vaccinated be in school during an outbreak? Some Spokane Valley city council members say it should be up to the parents to decide and they're working on a plan to make that happen. It's a proposed ordinance called, "Protecting Parental Rights." The proposed ordinance covers everything from vaccination, school exclusion, education, to healthcare and privacy. Washington State Law>>
Facing potential budget cuts, Sheriff warns, “There’s nowhere to cut”
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - The Spokane County commissioners have no choice but to make cuts to next years budget, and Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says they should leave his department out of it. “What that looks like is a cowards way of doing budgeting,” said Knezovich. “That’s what it is. You have to prioritize the budget and they’re failing to do that.” The Sheriff has been asked to put together a proposal of what a seven-percent>>
Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to>>
Apps parents can use to monitor their child's cell phone activity
SPOKANE, Wash. - Do you know everything your teen is doing online? If you’re like 85 percent of American parents, the answer is no. But there are apps that parents can use to monitor the kid’s online activity. Teen Safe is one app that’s designed to let parents monitor their kids’ phones. It downloads information from the phone so you, as a parent, can see what they’re doing. You can see their text messages, but also messages sent on>>
