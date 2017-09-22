Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'

Thursday evening a Colfax High School Counselor went to the Colfax Police Department to report that students had shown her a posting on social media made by a student.

The posting read, "I'm going to shoot up the school."

Officers interviewed the students and the juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property.

As a precaution, all firearms were removed from the house and surrendered to law enforcement.

Police are working closely with the school district to insure the safety of all students, staff, and visitors both on and off school property.

Officers say there is no indication anyone was in immediate danger at any time.