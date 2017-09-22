Missing inmate possibly spotted on surveillance video

It's been 48 hours since 22-year-old Duncan Mead walked away from his work release crew from the Geiger Correctional Facility in Spokane Valley.

There hadn't been any signs of him until yesterday afternoon.

It was quite the surprise for Curtis yesterday when a neighbor came over and told him that they spotted a man walking down their street looking in parked cars and trying doors.

Curtis took a look at his surveillance video and spotted the man who the neighbor recognized as the Geiger inmate who walked away from work detail the day before.

22-year-old Duncan Mead, considered low risk to re-offend, was with a supervised work crew in Spokane Valley when he disappeared on Tuesday.

Neighbors believe Mead is the same man caught on camera one day later, 12 miles away in the Shadle Park area.

Curtis called crime check, reporting that Mead had possibly been spotted.

He hopes his video that happened to capture him now helps deputies now capture him.