Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend

SPOKANE, Wash. -

On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed.

When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. 

About two hours later the woman called police back, saying Vanlanham was outside. While Officers headed back to her home, Vanlanham fled the scene again. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted a K-9 track to locate him.

During the K-9 track one of the Officers witnessed Vanlanham attempting to walk out of the perimeter. The Officer made contact with Vanlanham, who attempted to flee again. The Officer was able to grab onto Vanlanham. Vanlanham then struck the Officer in the face, giving him minor injuries. 

Vanlanham ran to the north and hid in the nearby neighborhood. Officers set up another perimeter and conducted another K-9 track. K-9 Axel was able to find Vanlanham and he was taken into custody.

Since there was a restraining order in place, Vanlanham was booked into jail for a felony court order violation. He was also charged with 3rd assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, which is also a felony.

Spokane Police takes domestic violence very seriously. If you are a victim of domestic violence, please contact the police. Additional victim assistance is provided by the YMCA at 930 N Monroe St during business hours. They have a 24 hour hotline you can call at 509-326-2255. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A terrifying case of road rage could have gotten much worse if it hadn't been for a total stranger. The man went from a spectator to a participant in a matter of seconds. Once James Williams saw there were kids involved in this potentially dangerous situation, the former Marine Corps. medic said he had to do whatever he could do to help.

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Coeur d'Alene Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who entered a grocery store demanding money from the clerk at gunpoint. The robbery occurred around 9pm Wednesday at Jordan's Grocery in the 1000 block of N. 15th street. The suspect male entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk who removed all the cash from the register and gave it to the suspect.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - When Ryan Foster received the tragic news about losing his sister in a crash on Interstate 90, he couldn't believe it. He was all the way back east in Jersey City, New Jersey, and got on a plane as fast as he could "Just shock, disbelief. I mean there's still a great deal of it, but at this point it's just about remembering her," said Ryan. 24-year-old Michaelanne Foster is being remembered as a talented artist and a loving and caring sister.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene.  About two hours later the woman called 

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 21st.

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's been 48 hours since 22-year-old Duncan Mead walked away from his work release crew from the Geiger Correctional Facility in Spokane Valley. There hadn't been any signs of him until yesterday afternoon. It was quite the surprise for Curtis yesterday when a neighbor came over and told him that they spotted a man walking down their street looking in parked cars and trying doors.     Curtis took a look at his 

