Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend

On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed.

When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene.

About two hours later the woman called police back, saying Vanlanham was outside. While Officers headed back to her home, Vanlanham fled the scene again. Officers set up a perimeter and attempted a K-9 track to locate him.

During the K-9 track one of the Officers witnessed Vanlanham attempting to walk out of the perimeter. The Officer made contact with Vanlanham, who attempted to flee again. The Officer was able to grab onto Vanlanham. Vanlanham then struck the Officer in the face, giving him minor injuries.

Vanlanham ran to the north and hid in the nearby neighborhood. Officers set up another perimeter and conducted another K-9 track. K-9 Axel was able to find Vanlanham and he was taken into custody.

Since there was a restraining order in place, Vanlanham was booked into jail for a felony court order violation. He was also charged with 3rd assault on a Law Enforcement Officer, which is also a felony.

Spokane Police takes domestic violence very seriously. If you are a victim of domestic violence, please contact the police. Additional victim assistance is provided by the YMCA at 930 N Monroe St during business hours. They have a 24 hour hotline you can call at 509-326-2255.