After murder conviction and suicide, Aaron Hernandez found to have sever CTE

Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck>>
Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.>>
Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to>>
Coeur d’Alene armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from citizens
UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.>>
Starbucks ‘hero’ may be sued after stopping armed robbery
FRESNO, Calif. - A Good Samaritan who stepped in to stop a robbery at a Starbucks this summer could find himself in legal trouble as the robber plans on suing the citizen who fought with him.>>
UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.>>
After murder conviction and suicide, Aaron Hernandez found to have sever CTE
KHQ.COM - A lawyer for Aaron Hernandez says the brain of the former Patriots tight end showed he had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — a type of traumatic brain injury that can only be diagnosed postmortem. Researchers at Boston University said the late 27-year-old had the worst case of CTE they had ever seen in a person his age, stating that his brain resembled that of a 67-year-old football player.>>
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 21st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 21st.>>
Missing inmate possibly spotted on surveillance video
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's been 48 hours since 22-year-old Duncan Mead walked away from his work release crew from the Geiger Correctional Facility in Spokane Valley. There hadn't been any signs of him until yesterday afternoon. It was quite the surprise for Curtis yesterday when a neighbor came over and told him that they spotted a man walking down their street looking in parked cars and trying doors. Curtis took a look at his>>
Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'
COLFAX, Wash. - Thursday evening a Colfax High School Counselor went to the Colfax Police Department to report that students had shown her a posting on social media made by a student. The posting read, "I'm going to shoot up the school." Officers interviewed the students and the juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property. As a precaution, all firearms were removed from the>>
EWU sends out warning about sexual assaults in the community
CHENEY, Wash. - Right now Eastern Washington University is trying to curb a very scary trend. School just started this week and there is already an issue. Campus police sent out an alert warning about sexual assaults in the community, so I went to campus to try and find out more. There have been at least 5 times when a student or faculty member saw something or heard information so alarming; they felt compelled to speak up in the name>>
Flexible seating for students at Ramsey Elementary
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Tonight flexible seating is a trending topic at schools across the U.S. and it's year two for the experimental plan at one elementary school in Coeur d'Alene. When you walk into Sumer Comfort’s first grade classroom at Ramsey Elementary, you may notice something a little different, a little more flexible. Instead of in desks, kids are sitting on exercise balls, cushions, or the floor. The industrial lights are off; instead they>>
Seattle-bound flight stops in Spokane for medical emergency
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - An Alaska Airlines flight from Chicago to Seattle made an emergency landing in Spokane because of a medical emergency. KOMO-TV reports an Alaska spokeswoman said a male passenger collapsed outside a lavatory on the plane Thursday. Officials say a physician on the plane started CPR and was assisted by two medics. The plane landed in Spokane, and the passenger was taken to a local hospital. There is no information on his condition.>>
JUSTICE FOR BABY MALIKI: Joseph John Davis sentenced to life in prison
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho. - Joseph John Davis has been sentenced to life in prison for the death of Baby Maliki. Davis will serve 15 years fixed and then have the possibility for parole. Baby Maliki was found with severe trauma to his skull and brain back in August of 2016 after being in the care of Davis, his former stepfather, for just 20 minutes.>>
