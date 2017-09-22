After murder conviction and suicide, Aaron Hernandez found to ha - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

After murder conviction and suicide, Aaron Hernandez found to have sever CTE

Posted:

KHQ.COM - A lawyer for Aaron Hernandez says the brain of the former Patriots tight end showed he had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — a type of traumatic brain injury that can only be diagnosed postmortem.

Researchers at Boston University said the late 27-year-old had the worst case of CTE they had ever seen in a person his age, stating that his brain resembled that of a 67-year-old football player.  

CTE can be caused by repeated head trauma and leads to symptoms like violent mood swings, memory loss, impaired judgment, progressive dementia, with mood and behavioral symptoms appearing before cognitive difficulties. CTE has also been linked to depression, anger management difficulties and suicide.

Hernandez killed himself in April in the jail cell where he was serving a life-without-parole sentence for a 2013 murder.

According to the New York Times, Hernandez is the most recent NFL player to have been diagnosed with CTE after dying by suicide. Other professionals include Dave Duerson, Junior Seau, Andre Waters, Ray Easterling and Jovan Belcher.

Hernandez’s lawyers are now suing the NFL on behalf of Hernandez’s daughter, stating the league was “fully aware of the damage that could be inflicted from repetitive impact injuries and failed to disclose, treat or protect him from the dangers of such damage.”

