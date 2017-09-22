General Mills to bring back old Trix with artificial colors after customer complaints

General Mills to bring back old Trix with artificial colors after customer complaintsPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot
Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck>>
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck>>
Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting
Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.>>
Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard
Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to>>
Missing inmate possibly spotted on surveillance video
Missing inmate possibly spotted on surveillance video
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's been 48 hours since 22-year-old Duncan Mead walked away from his work release crew from the Geiger Correctional Facility in Spokane Valley. There hadn't been any signs of him until yesterday afternoon. It was quite the surprise for Curtis yesterday when a neighbor came over and told him that they spotted a man walking down their street looking in parked cars and trying doors. Curtis took a look at his>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's been 48 hours since 22-year-old Duncan Mead walked away from his work release crew from the Geiger Correctional Facility in Spokane Valley. There hadn't been any signs of him until yesterday afternoon. It was quite the surprise for Curtis yesterday when a neighbor came over and told him that they spotted a man walking down their street looking in parked cars and trying doors. Curtis took a look at his>>
Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'
Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'
COLFAX, Wash. - Thursday evening a Colfax High School Counselor went to the Colfax Police Department to report that students had shown her a posting on social media made by a student. The posting read, "I'm going to shoot up the school." Officers interviewed the students and the juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property. As a precaution, all firearms were removed from the>>
COLFAX, Wash. - Thursday evening a Colfax High School Counselor went to the Colfax Police Department to report that students had shown her a posting on social media made by a student. The posting read, "I'm going to shoot up the school." Officers interviewed the students and the juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property. As a precaution, all firearms were removed from the>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
General Mills to bring back old Trix with artificial colors after customer complaints
NEW YORK - Trix is back to its old tricks: The colorful cereal will once again be made with artificial dyes and flavors, nearly two years after they were banished from the cereal. General Mills, which makes Trix, says customers asked for the old formula to come back.>>
NEW YORK - Trix is back to its old tricks: The colorful cereal will once again be made with artificial dyes and flavors, nearly two years after they were banished from the cereal. General Mills, which makes Trix, says customers asked for the old formula to come back. The Minneapolis-based company had made the changes in 2016 to try and appeal to parents who were increasingly concerned about what ingredients were in their food.>>
Ex-Mafia Hit Man ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano Released From Federal Prison
Ex-Mafia Hit Man ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano Released From Federal Prison
PHOENIX — Former Mafia hit man Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano has been released early from federal prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence for drug-related convictions in Arizona and New York, his attorney said Thursday. Thomas Farinella said his 72-year-old client was released Monday, but wouldn't disclose where Gravano served his time or where he plans to live now that he's a free man.>>
PHOENIX — Former Mafia hit man Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano has been released early from federal prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence for drug-related convictions in Arizona and New York, his attorney said Thursday. Thomas Farinella said his 72-year-old client was released Monday, but wouldn't disclose where Gravano served his time or where he plans to live now that he's a free man.>>
Coeur d’Alene armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from citizens
UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.>>
UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.>>
After murder conviction and suicide, Aaron Hernandez found to have sever CTE
After murder conviction and suicide, Aaron Hernandez found to have sever CTE
KHQ.COM - A lawyer for Aaron Hernandez says the brain of the former Patriots tight end showed he had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — a type of traumatic brain injury that can only be diagnosed postmortem. Researchers at Boston University said the late 27-year-old had the worst case of CTE they had ever seen in a person his age, stating that his brain resembled that of a 67-year-old football player.>>
KHQ.COM - A lawyer for Aaron Hernandez says the brain of the former Patriots tight end showed he had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — a type of traumatic brain injury that can only be diagnosed postmortem. Researchers at Boston University said the late 27-year-old had the worst case of CTE they had ever seen in a person his age, stating that his brain resembled that of a 67-year-old football player.>>
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 21st
Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 21st
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 21st.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Thursday, September 21st.>>
Missing inmate possibly spotted on surveillance video
Missing inmate possibly spotted on surveillance video
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's been 48 hours since 22-year-old Duncan Mead walked away from his work release crew from the Geiger Correctional Facility in Spokane Valley. There hadn't been any signs of him until yesterday afternoon. It was quite the surprise for Curtis yesterday when a neighbor came over and told him that they spotted a man walking down their street looking in parked cars and trying doors. Curtis took a look at his>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - It's been 48 hours since 22-year-old Duncan Mead walked away from his work release crew from the Geiger Correctional Facility in Spokane Valley. There hadn't been any signs of him until yesterday afternoon. It was quite the surprise for Curtis yesterday when a neighbor came over and told him that they spotted a man walking down their street looking in parked cars and trying doors. Curtis took a look at his>>
Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'
Colfax Police arrest student for making threat 'to shoot up the school'
COLFAX, Wash. - Thursday evening a Colfax High School Counselor went to the Colfax Police Department to report that students had shown her a posting on social media made by a student. The posting read, "I'm going to shoot up the school." Officers interviewed the students and the juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property. As a precaution, all firearms were removed from the>>
COLFAX, Wash. - Thursday evening a Colfax High School Counselor went to the Colfax Police Department to report that students had shown her a posting on social media made by a student. The posting read, "I'm going to shoot up the school." Officers interviewed the students and the juvenile suspect, who was subsequently taken into custody for making threats to bomb or injure property. As a precaution, all firearms were removed from the>>
EWU sends out warning about sexual assaults in the community
EWU sends out warning about sexual assaults in the community
CHENEY, Wash. - Right now Eastern Washington University is trying to curb a very scary trend. School just started this week and there is already an issue. Campus police sent out an alert warning about sexual assaults in the community, so I went to campus to try and find out more. There have been at least 5 times when a student or faculty member saw something or heard information so alarming; they felt compelled to speak up in the name>>
CHENEY, Wash. - Right now Eastern Washington University is trying to curb a very scary trend. School just started this week and there is already an issue. Campus police sent out an alert warning about sexual assaults in the community, so I went to campus to try and find out more. There have been at least 5 times when a student or faculty member saw something or heard information so alarming; they felt compelled to speak up in the name>>
Flexible seating for students at Ramsey Elementary
Flexible seating for students at Ramsey Elementary
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Tonight flexible seating is a trending topic at schools across the U.S. and it's year two for the experimental plan at one elementary school in Coeur d'Alene. When you walk into Sumer Comfort’s first grade classroom at Ramsey Elementary, you may notice something a little different, a little more flexible. Instead of in desks, kids are sitting on exercise balls, cushions, or the floor. The industrial lights are off; instead they>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Tonight flexible seating is a trending topic at schools across the U.S. and it's year two for the experimental plan at one elementary school in Coeur d'Alene. When you walk into Sumer Comfort’s first grade classroom at Ramsey Elementary, you may notice something a little different, a little more flexible. Instead of in desks, kids are sitting on exercise balls, cushions, or the floor. The industrial lights are off; instead they>>