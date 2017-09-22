General Mills to bring back old Trix with artificial colors afte - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

General Mills to bring back old Trix with artificial colors after customer complaints

New York -

Trix is back to its old tricks: The colorful cereal will once again be made with artificial dyes and flavors, nearly two years after they were banished from the cereal.

General Mills, which makes Trix, says customers asked for the old formula to come back. The Minneapolis-based company had made the changes in 2016 to try and appeal to parents who were increasingly concerned about what ingredients were in their food. But when it switched to using turmeric, strawberries and other natural sources, the cereal lost its famous neon colors.

General Mills says Classic Trix will return to supermarket shelves in October, and it will continue to sell the natural version, too.

The changes were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

