Sheriff: Stop calling 911, 'body' is Halloween display

Sheriff: Stop calling 911, 'body' is Halloween displayPosted: Updated:
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.>>
Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck>>
Coeur d’Alene armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from citizens
UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.>>
Ex-Mafia Hit Man ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano Released From Federal Prison
PHOENIX — Former Mafia hit man Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano has been released early from federal prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence for drug-related convictions in Arizona and New York, his attorney said Thursday. Thomas Farinella said his 72-year-old client was released Monday, but wouldn't disclose where Gravano served his time or where he plans to live now that he's a free man.>>
Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to>>
Texas man turns himself in after being caught on camera dumping dog on the side of a busy road
DALLAS, Texas - A Texas man caught on camera abandoning his dog on the side of a busy road has turned himself into police. The Dallas Marshal's Office teamed up with the SPCA of Texas to post a camera near Teagarden and Dowdy Ferry roads, a common dog dumping spot, and it recently paid off with their first arrest. Last month, a Dallas man was caught abandoning a 1-year-old dog.>>
PHOTOS: Raccoon jumps on moving Colorado police van, takes a ride
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over.>>
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - A Colorado Springs police officer heading to an accident scene in a van got a big surprise when a raccoon jumped onto the front windshield of the vehicle and stayed there until the officer pulled over. The Denver Post reports that officer Chris Frabbiele was responding to an accident scene in a large van used by police to investigate crashes when the raccoon landed on its windshield late Wednesday night.>>
Sheriff's Office arrests kidnapping and rape suspect; Looking for any additional victims
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives have arrested a 46-year-old man for kidnapping and rape and are now asking for anyone who may have been victimized by Steven Pallett to contact them. Back in March, Spokane County Sexual Assault Detectives began looking into an assault where a woman said she accepted a ride from a man who was armed with a handgun and force her to give him oral sex.>>
Sheriff: Stop calling 911, 'body' is Halloween display
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee sheriff's office is asking people not to call the agency about a "body" trapped under a closed, blood-stained garage door. That's because the scene at a home in Greene County isn't real; it's an early Halloween display.>>
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. - A Tennessee sheriff's office is asking people not to call the agency about a "body" trapped under a closed, blood-stained garage door. That's because the scene at a home in Greene County isn't real; it's an early Halloween display. The Green County Sheriff's Department says it has been inundated with so many calls about the lifelike display that it posted a message Wednesday on the agency's Facebook page to let people know it's not real.>>
US: North Korea bomb test would draw tough response
WASHINGTON - A senior U.S. diplomat says a North Korean hydrogen bomb test in the Pacific would be an "unprecedented act of aggression" by the communist nation. Susan Thornton is acting assistant secretary of state for East Asia and the Pacific. She told reporters Friday that such a weapons test would be "outrageous" and would draw a "concerted and determined international response.">>
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
General Mills to bring back old Trix with artificial colors after customer complaints
NEW YORK - Trix is back to its old tricks: The colorful cereal will once again be made with artificial dyes and flavors, nearly two years after they were banished from the cereal. General Mills, which makes Trix, says customers asked for the old formula to come back.>>
NEW YORK - Trix is back to its old tricks: The colorful cereal will once again be made with artificial dyes and flavors, nearly two years after they were banished from the cereal. General Mills, which makes Trix, says customers asked for the old formula to come back. The Minneapolis-based company had made the changes in 2016 to try and appeal to parents who were increasingly concerned about what ingredients were in their food.>>
Ex-Mafia Hit Man ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano Released From Federal Prison
PHOENIX — Former Mafia hit man Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano has been released early from federal prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence for drug-related convictions in Arizona and New York, his attorney said Thursday. Thomas Farinella said his 72-year-old client was released Monday, but wouldn't disclose where Gravano served his time or where he plans to live now that he's a free man.>>
Coeur d’Alene armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from citizens
UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.>>
After murder conviction and suicide, Aaron Hernandez found to have sever CTE
KHQ.COM - A lawyer for Aaron Hernandez says the brain of the former Patriots tight end showed he had stage 3 chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) — a type of traumatic brain injury that can only be diagnosed postmortem. Researchers at Boston University said the late 27-year-old had the worst case of CTE they had ever seen in a person his age, stating that his brain resembled that of a 67-year-old football player.>>
