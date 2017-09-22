Texas man turns himself in after being caught on camera dumping dog on the side of a busy road

A Texas man caught on camera abandoning his dog on the side of a busy road has turned himself into police.

The Dallas Marshal's Office teamed up with the SPCA of Texas to posted a camera at a common dog dumping spot, and it recently paid off with their first arrest.

Last month, a Dallas man was caught abandoning a 1-year-old dog. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Gorge Spears. The SPCA of Texas announced he later turned himself in after hearing about the warrant.

Spears told police he was trying to help his sister by getting rid of the dog because she was unable to control her.

Spears is in the Dallas County Jail facing criminal animal cruelty charges.

The dog, Claira-Belle, was found by witnesses and was later transferred to the SPCA. She has since been adopted.