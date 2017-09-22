Strahan Family opens up memorial to the public

SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to