Feds tell WA state officials Russians tried to hack elections

(AP) - Federal authorities have told officials in Washington that Russian hackers unsuccessfully tried to access election systems in the state prior to the 2016 general election.

Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a statement that the Department of Homeland security informed her office Friday of the attempted breach, which state officials had already been aware of.

Wyman said security protocols in place tipped them off to "attempted intrusions" by Russian IP addresses throughout the course of last year's election. The secretary of state's office alerted the FBI and Wyman said her office continues to work with federal officials.

9/22/2017 12:51:00 PM (GMT -7:00)