Mercedes-Benz agreeing to replace seat heaters after lawsuit

(AP) - A federal judge has granted preliminary approval of a lawsuit settlement requiring Mercedes-Benz to replace seat heaters in up to 270,000 SUVs.

Southern California-based Judge James Selna preliminarily approved the potentially $80 million settlement on Monday.

The plaintiffs argue that seat heaters in some Mercedes-Benz SUVs made between 2000 and 2007 have been known to spark or smoke.

A California woman who filed the lawsuit in 2014 said her seat heater burned a hole through her dress and caused her pain. No one is known to have been seriously injured by the heaters.

Mercedes-Benz has denied the heaters are defective. But it is agreeing to replace them or reimburse customers who have already paid for replacements.

Attorneys representing Mercedes-Benz in the case and spokespeople for the company didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

9/22/2017 2:09:32 PM (GMT -7:00)