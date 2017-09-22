Mercedes-Benz agreeing to replace seat heaters after lawsuit - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mercedes-Benz agreeing to replace seat heaters after lawsuit

Posted: Updated:
SANTA ANA, Calif. -

(AP) - A federal judge has granted preliminary approval of a lawsuit settlement requiring Mercedes-Benz to replace seat heaters in up to 270,000 SUVs.

Southern California-based Judge James Selna preliminarily approved the potentially $80 million settlement on Monday.

The plaintiffs argue that seat heaters in some Mercedes-Benz SUVs made between 2000 and 2007 have been known to spark or smoke.

A California woman who filed the lawsuit in 2014 said her seat heater burned a hole through her dress and caused her pain. No one is known to have been seriously injured by the heaters.

Mercedes-Benz has denied the heaters are defective. But it is agreeing to replace them or reimburse customers who have already paid for replacements.

Attorneys representing Mercedes-Benz in the case and spokespeople for the company didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

9/22/2017 2:09:32 PM (GMT -7:00)

