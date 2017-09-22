Local firefighters rescue kitten trapped behind rock wall - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Local firefighters rescue kitten trapped behind rock wall

by Lexi Perry, Producer
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Spokane Valley Firefighters from Valley Ladder 1 rescued a small kitten Thursday, after it became wedged between some rocks halfway up a rock wall.

It happened near Mission and Blake in Spokane Valley.

The person who called it in explained that they tried food and water to coax the kitten out, but had no success.

Using their apparatus of tools, firefighters were able to successfully save the kitten from the rock wall, unharmed.

The kitten was turned over to a woman on scene who said she would be happy to care for it. 

