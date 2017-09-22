FBI: 'Double Hat Bandit' arrested after string of multi-state bank robberies

The FBI announced Friday that a serial bank robber dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit," has been arrested.

The man, who wears two hats during his crimes, is responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Washington, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Colorado.

54-year-old Shane Carson was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of a motel in Whitehead, Indiana.

#Captured: Suspected "Double Hat Bandit," arrested near Indianapolis. He's accused in multi-state bank robberies: https://t.co/n080zHoXnr pic.twitter.com/Y8v5ydS2sd — FBI Salt Lake City (@FBISaltLakeCity) September 22, 2017

Late last month, the FBI was offering $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the man.

He is believed to be responsible for three bank robberies in Spokane this year: two on January 3, and one on June 27.