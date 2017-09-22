Washington cyberstalking law on thin ice after hearing

Washington cyberstalking law on thin ice after hearingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene. About two hours later the woman called>>
Coeur d’Alene armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from citizens
UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.>>
UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.>>
Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot
Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck>>
PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck>>
Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting
Argument between friends outside Buffalo Wild Wings ends in shooting
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.>>
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Detectives arrested a 42-year-old man for two counts of 1st Degree Assault Wednesday night after an argument turned violent. The Spokane Valley Police Department says Chad Dobson asked a friend to meet at Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday night to talk about the victim's treatment of his soon-to-be ex-wife.>>
Ex-Mafia Hit Man ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano Released From Federal Prison
Ex-Mafia Hit Man ‘Sammy the Bull’ Gravano Released From Federal Prison
PHOENIX — Former Mafia hit man Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano has been released early from federal prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence for drug-related convictions in Arizona and New York, his attorney said Thursday. Thomas Farinella said his 72-year-old client was released Monday, but wouldn't disclose where Gravano served his time or where he plans to live now that he's a free man.>>
PHOENIX — Former Mafia hit man Salvatore "Sammy the Bull" Gravano has been released early from federal prison after serving most of a 20-year sentence for drug-related convictions in Arizona and New York, his attorney said Thursday. Thomas Farinella said his 72-year-old client was released Monday, but wouldn't disclose where Gravano served his time or where he plans to live now that he's a free man.>>
Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard
Sinkhole appears in Spokane family's backyard
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s not something you’d ever expect to see appear in your backyard. But one Spokane family came home to find a sinkhole on Wednesday night. “I don’t like to be over here,” Alyssa Davis says. She’s put a board over it so no animals or kids who are playing her backyard fall in. Her husband measured the depth and it came out to about 7 feet. The width looks like it continues to grow. What’s scaring Alyssa is how close it is to>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Washington cyberstalking law on thin ice after hearing
Washington cyberstalking law on thin ice after hearing
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's law against cyberstalking faces a dubious future after the state Attorney General's Office declined to defend its constitutionality during a federal court hearing. Lawyers for a retired Air Force major on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton to block the state from enforcing the law, saying their client has been threatened with prosecution for making online posts that criticize - but don't threaten - a>>
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's law against cyberstalking faces a dubious future after the state Attorney General's Office declined to defend its constitutionality during a federal court hearing. Lawyers for a retired Air Force major on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton to block the state from enforcing the law, saying their client has been threatened with prosecution for making online posts that criticize - but don't threaten - a>>
FBI: 'Double Hat Bandit' arrested after string of multi-state bank robberies
FBI: 'Double Hat Bandit' arrested after string of multi-state bank robberies
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The FBI announced Friday that a serial bank robber dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit," has been arrested. The man, who wears two hats during his crimes, is responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Washington, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Colorado. 54-year-old Shane Carson was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of a motel in Whitehead, Indiana. #Captured: Suspected "Double Hat>>
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana - The FBI announced Friday that a serial bank robber dubbed the "Double Hat Bandit," has been arrested. The man, who wears two hats during his crimes, is responsible for at least 13 bank robberies inside grocery stores in Washington, Utah, Idaho, Oregon, and Colorado. 54-year-old Shane Carson was arrested Thursday in the parking lot of a motel in Whitehead, Indiana. #Captured: Suspected "Double Hat>>
Local firefighters rescue kitten trapped behind rock wall
Local firefighters rescue kitten trapped behind rock wallSpokane Valley Firefighters from Valley Ladder 1 rescued a small kitten Thursday, after it became wedged between some rocks halfway up a rock wall. It happened near Mission and Blake in Spokane Valley. The person who called it in explained that they tried food and water to coax the kitten out, but had no success. Using their apparatus of tools, firefighters were able to successfully save the kitten from the rock wall, unharmed. The kitten was turned over to a woman on scene w...>>Spokane Valley Firefighters from Valley Ladder 1 rescued a small kitten Thursday, after it became wedged between some rocks halfway up a rock wall. It happened near Mission and Blake in Spokane Valley. The person who called it in explained that they tried food and water to coax the kitten out, but had no success. Using their apparatus of tools, firefighters were able to successfully save the kitten from the rock wall, unharmed. The kitten was turned over to a woman on scene w...>>
Researchers launch study to learn effects of wildfire smoke
Researchers launch study to learn effects of wildfire smoke
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. (AP) - Scientists are studying the effects hazardous smoke had on residents in and around Seeley Lake due to wildfires that raged in the area. KGVO-AM reports Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield says her department reached out to the University of Montana for help in studying the people who suffered so long in the smoky conditions. She says researchers were able to go to Seeley Lake this week and take enough>>
SEELEY LAKE, Mont. (AP) - Scientists are studying the effects hazardous smoke had on residents in and around Seeley Lake due to wildfires that raged in the area. KGVO-AM reports Air Quality Specialist Sarah Coefield says her department reached out to the University of Montana for help in studying the people who suffered so long in the smoky conditions. She says researchers were able to go to Seeley Lake this week and take enough>>
Strahan Family opens up memorial to the public
Strahan Family opens up memorial to the public
In a media release from the Strahan family, they said: "The Strahan family invites the public to join them in a memorial service celebrating the life of their son Sam Strahan. The service starts at 2:00 pm in the University High School Gym. The family is so appreciative of the outpouring of love from so many people throughout this community. We hope everyone can join them for this celebration. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.">>
In a media release from the Strahan family, they said: "The Strahan family invites the public to join them in a memorial service celebrating the life of their son Sam Strahan. The service starts at 2:00 pm in the University High School Gym. The family is so appreciative of the outpouring of love from so many people throughout this community. We hope everyone can join them for this celebration. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.">>
Mercedes-Benz agreeing to replace seat heaters after lawsuit
Mercedes-Benz agreeing to replace seat heaters after lawsuit
(AP) - A federal judge has granted preliminary approval of a lawsuit settlement requiring Mercedes-Benz to replace seat heaters in up to 270,000 SUVs. Southern California-based Judge James Selna preliminarily approved the potentially $80 million settlement on Monday. The plaintiffs argue that seat heaters in some Mercedes-Benz SUVs made between 2000 and 2007 have been known to spark or smoke. A California woman who filed the lawsuit in 2014 said her seat heater burned a hole throug...>>
(AP) - A federal judge has granted preliminary approval of a lawsuit settlement requiring Mercedes-Benz to replace seat heaters in up to 270,000 SUVs. Southern California-based Judge James Selna preliminarily approved the potentially $80 million settlement on Monday. The plaintiffs argue that seat heaters in some Mercedes-Benz SUVs made between 2000 and 2007 have been known to spark or smoke. A California woman who filed the lawsuit in 2014 said her seat heater burned a hole throug...>>
Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child
Reports say Kylie Jenner is pregnant with first child
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan? Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press>>
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) - Is there going to be another addition to the Jenner-Kardashian clan? Several media outlets, including TMZ and People, are reporting Friday that 20-year-old Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the reality show family, is expecting a child with her boyfriend Travis Scott. Reps did not confirm the pregnancy, however, and did not immediately respond to The Associated Press' request for comment. (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press>>
PHOTOS: Semi-truck spills pumpkins onto Florida highway
PHOTOS: Semi-truck spills pumpkins onto Florida highway
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. NBC News - A semi-truck carrying pumpkins crashed early Friday morning in Florida, creating a charred pumpkin mess. The crash closed a portion of the southbound lanes of I-75 in Pasco County. Florida highway patrol investigators say around 4:30 this morning the truck driver was in the outside lane, and drove into a barrier at the exit ramp. The truck traveled southbound several hundred feet, before coming to rest and bursting into flames.>>
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. NBC News - A semi-truck carrying pumpkins crashed early Friday morning in Florida, creating a charred pumpkin mess. The crash closed a portion of the southbound lanes of I-75 in Pasco County. Florida highway patrol investigators say around 4:30 this morning the truck driver was in the outside lane, and drove into a barrier at the exit ramp. The truck traveled southbound several hundred feet, before coming to rest and bursting into flames.>>
Feds tell WA state officials Russians tried to hack elections
Feds tell WA state officials Russians tried to hack elections
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Federal authorities have told officials in Washington that Russian hackers unsuccessfully tried to access election systems in the state prior to the 2016 general election. Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a statement that the Department of Homeland security informed her office Friday of the attempted breach, which state officials had already been aware of. Wyman said security protocols in place tipped them off to>>
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Federal authorities have told officials in Washington that Russian hackers unsuccessfully tried to access election systems in the state prior to the 2016 general election. Secretary of State Kim Wyman said in a statement that the Department of Homeland security informed her office Friday of the attempted breach, which state officials had already been aware of. Wyman said security protocols in place tipped them off to>>
Ghost tours will continue at closed Colfax hospital
Ghost tours will continue at closed Colfax hospital
COLFAX, Wash. (AP) - It looks like the tours and ghost hunts will continue at the haunted hospital in the town of Colfax. A structural engineer from Spokane has told the city's Downtown Association that the building is structurally sound, opening the door for one more year of tours at St. Ignatius Hospital. The Lewiston Tribune reports the tours raised more than $30,000 from 2015-16 for the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association.>>
COLFAX, Wash. (AP) - It looks like the tours and ghost hunts will continue at the haunted hospital in the town of Colfax. A structural engineer from Spokane has told the city's Downtown Association that the building is structurally sound, opening the door for one more year of tours at St. Ignatius Hospital. The Lewiston Tribune reports the tours raised more than $30,000 from 2015-16 for the Colfax Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Association.>>