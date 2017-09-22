D.C. child confuses pet store with power company, gets hamster anyway

In a mailing mix up, a little girl in Washington, D.C. sent her letter asking pet supply store Petco asking for a hamster to Pepco, a D.C. utility company.

Despite her minor mix up, her letter seemed to win over the power company.

Cynthia McCabe, Pepco's Communications Director, tweeted that customer services representatives decided to make Serenity's wish come true and gave her a hamster anyway. What a lucky little girl!

Serenity wrote @Petco asking for a hamster. But her letter came to us @PepcoConnect. Our customer service reps made it happen. #PepcoHamster pic.twitter.com/DjJmyG9kIu — Cynthia McCabe (@PHICynthia) September 22, 2017

On Friday, Pepco surprised Serenity with her furry new friend, tweeting photos of her smiling alongside her family, hamster cage in hand.

This furry guy not only has a new home, but also some new friends. #PepcoHamster #PepcoCares ?? pic.twitter.com/JCBEFmI2cX — Pepco (@PepcoConnect) September 22, 2017

According to NBC Los Angeles, Serenity has named her pet 'Brick Hamster.'

Pepco doesn't usually give away pets, but they decided to make an exception for Serenity.

When Petco caught found out, they commended Pepco for their efforts, tweeting 'Way to be awesome!'