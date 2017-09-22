D.C. child confuses pet store with power company, gets hamster a - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

D.C. child confuses pet store with power company, gets hamster anyway

Posted: Updated:
by Lexi Perry, Producer
Connect
ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
@PepcoConnect twitter @PepcoConnect twitter
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

In a mailing mix up, a little girl in Washington, D.C. sent her letter asking pet supply store Petco asking for a hamster to Pepco, a D.C. utility company.

Despite her minor mix up, her letter seemed to win over the power company.

 Cynthia McCabe, Pepco's Communications Director, tweeted that customer services representatives decided to make Serenity's wish come true and gave her a hamster anyway. What a lucky little girl!

On Friday, Pepco surprised Serenity with her furry new friend, tweeting photos of her smiling alongside her family, hamster cage in hand.

According to NBC Los Angeles, Serenity has named her pet 'Brick Hamster.'

Pepco doesn't usually give away pets, but they decided to make an exception for Serenity. 

When Petco caught found out, they commended Pepco for their efforts, tweeting 'Way to be awesome!'

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend

    Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend

    Friday, September 22 2017 2:17 PM EDT2017-09-22 18:17:27 GMT
    Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriendMan arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene.  About two hours later the woman called 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene.  About two hours later the woman called 

    >>

  • Coeur d’Alene armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from citizens

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:55 AM EDT2017-09-22 11:55:36 GMT

    UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.

    >>

    UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d’Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan’s Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d’Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.

    >>

  • Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot

    Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot

    Thursday, September 21 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-09-22 00:21:04 GMT

    PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck 

    >>

    PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck 

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • D.C. child confuses pet store with power company, gets hamster anyway

    D.C. child confuses pet store with power company, gets hamster anyway

    Friday, September 22 2017 8:54 PM EDT2017-09-23 00:54:14 GMT
    @PepcoConnect twitter@PepcoConnect twitter

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a mailing mix up, a little girl in Washington, D.C. sent her letter asking pet supply store Petco asking for a hamster to Pepco, a D.C. utility company. Despite her minor mix up, her letter seemed to win over the power company.  Cynthia McCabe, Pepco's Communications Director, tweeted that customer services representatives decided to make Serenity's wish come true and gave her a hamster anyway. What a lucky 

    >>

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - In a mailing mix up, a little girl in Washington, D.C. sent her letter asking pet supply store Petco asking for a hamster to Pepco, a D.C. utility company. Despite her minor mix up, her letter seemed to win over the power company.  Cynthia McCabe, Pepco's Communications Director, tweeted that customer services representatives decided to make Serenity's wish come true and gave her a hamster anyway. What a lucky 

    >>

  • Colorado principal, assistant out after forced-splits video

    Colorado principal, assistant out after forced-splits video

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:57 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:57:52 GMT

    DENVER, Co. (AP) - A Colorado principal has retired and an athletic director has resigned after videos surfaced showing a high school cheerleading coach pushing cheerleaders down in splits. Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg also on Friday released a report by a law firm that the district ordered after learning about the videos in August. Officials have said the school administrators saw at least one of the videos in June and 

    >>

    DENVER, Co. (AP) - A Colorado principal has retired and an athletic director has resigned after videos surfaced showing a high school cheerleading coach pushing cheerleaders down in splits. Denver Public Schools Superintendent Tom Boasberg also on Friday released a report by a law firm that the district ordered after learning about the videos in August. Officials have said the school administrators saw at least one of the videos in June and 

    >>

  • Washington cyberstalking law on thin ice after hearing

    Washington cyberstalking law on thin ice after hearing

    Friday, September 22 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-09-22 23:25:12 GMT

     TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's law against cyberstalking faces a dubious future after the state Attorney General's Office declined to defend its constitutionality during a federal court hearing. Lawyers for a retired Air Force major on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton to block the state from enforcing the law, saying their client has been threatened with prosecution for making online posts that criticize - but don't threaten - a 

    >>

     TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Washington's law against cyberstalking faces a dubious future after the state Attorney General's Office declined to defend its constitutionality during a federal court hearing. Lawyers for a retired Air Force major on Friday asked U.S. District Judge Ronald Leighton to block the state from enforcing the law, saying their client has been threatened with prosecution for making online posts that criticize - but don't threaten - a 

    >>
    •   