Spokane congressional candidate goes homeless for a day

Spokane congressional candidate goes homeless for a day

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE, Wash. -

In less than a year, Eric Agnew will run for U.S. Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers’ seat in Washington’s 5th congressional district.

But before he hits the campaign trail, the Spokane professor wants to learn more about the biggest issues facing the Lilac City, including homelessness.

“I just felt as someone who is going to run for office, that I should be more equipped to handle this issue,” said Agnew. “And I thought there would be no better way than to jump into and experience homelessness for a day.”

So that’s exactly what Agnew did.

On Thursday, Agnew took to the streets with only a backpack carrying a few essential items including a hat, gloves, poncho, a cell phone, his ID, and $10.

“You don’t know what someone has been thought until you’ve walked in their shoes,” said Agnew. “And that’s why I decided to sleep outside.”

Agnew spent the day talking with homeless people at the House of Charity. He also visited health clinics and City Hall to find out what services are available to the homeless.

“I wanted to hear stories and I want to talk to folks who are living on the streets,” said Agnew. “How they got here? What can they do to get out of it? Do they even want to get out of it?”

Agnew says there are more than 300 chronically homeless people in Spokane, and even more who are temporarily homeless.

“It’s like another world inside of our own world,” said Agnew. “And it’s one we can kind of see as we’re driving by, but until you go have a conversation with them you won’t understand what they’re going through.”

Spokane has taken steps toward eliminating people from the streets. But Agnew says additional steps include creating more affordable housing, rehabilitation facilities and programs, and jobs.

Here are a list of some available resources for those struggling with homelessness in our community:

Catholic Charities

St. Margaret's Shelter

Crosswalk

Salvation Army

Union Gospel Mission

  Man arrested in North Spokane for assaulting ex-girlfriend

    SPOKANE, Wash. - On September 21st, just before 5:30 pm Officers responded to a home in the area of Mansfield and Ash. A woman told police that her ex-boyfriend, 22-year-old Brandon Vanlanham, was assaulting her. The woman stated she had a restraining order against Vanlanham, which Police confirmed. When officers arrived to the home, they discovered that Vanlanham had fled the scene.  About two hours later the woman called 

  Coeur d'Alene armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to tips from citizens

    UPDATE: Detectives with the Coeur d'Alene Police Department were able to identify and arrest Christopher N Guinasso for the armed robbery at Jordan's Grocery on September 20, 2017. Guinasso is a 20 year old male from Coeur d'Alene. He was booked into the Kootenai County Jail for one count of Robbery.

  Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot

    Toddler dies after being hit by truck in church parking lot

    PARKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An 18-month-old girl has died after she was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a church in Parkland. The Pierce County Sheriff's Department says the girl was taken to a hospital late Tuesday where she died of her injuries. The department says a 35-year-old female driver had been parked in front of the Lamb of God Christian Community Church Tuesday night. After talking to a relative, the woman pulled her truck 

  Local man creates system to keep guns safe from kids

    SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - "My name is Dylan Ervin, I'm a competitive shooter, a business owner, a husband and a father of two," Dylan Ervin said in a promotional video. He's re-inventing the way we lock up our guns. Ervin has been hard at work for the last four years creating the StopBox. "It's for the in-between point for when your firearm isn't in your holster or in your gun safe," Ervin said. The StopBox acts as a barrier, similar to a tumbler 

  Family grateful to deputies for protecting them

    SPOKANE, Wash. - One family says they are incredibly thankful to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office and police department for their hard work protecting them, after they say an armed man was running around near their home. Deputies used a K9 team to track and arrest 45-year-old Mark Perry, who was hiding near Mead. The Loranger family says they live in a pretty secluded area surrounded by the woods. When they heard pounding 

  Community bands together to support Freeman

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It doesn't matter if you're two or 22. #FreemanStrong has brought so many people together. It seems everyone you meet, no matter if you're in Spokane or Coeur d'Alene, someone knows someone that went to or currently goes to Freeman. "I was lucky enough to be invited by my niece to go to Freeman on her first day back at the high school," Noel Rademacher said. Rademacher spearheaded the idea of having 

