Spokane Valley man arrested for sexual assault, still causing concern

by Andrea Olson, KHQ Local News Producer/Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

He may be off the streets but one Spokane Valley man is causing a real concern.

46-year-old Steven Pallett was arrested for first degree kidnapping and first degree rape for a crime and the Spokane County Sheriff's Office believes there could be more victims.

Back in March, a woman told deputies she was picked up by a man near I-90, was threatened with a gun, and then sexually assaulted.

According to court documents, detectives say the victim revealed she was working as a prostitute on March 18, 2017. She was picked up by Pallett near Sprague and Hatch.

Documents say the victim was using her phone and Pallett grabbed the phone from her and said it was the last call she would ever make.

Pallett then drove her to Valley Mission Park near an A-frame wooden structure, and they both got out of his car.

Pallett told the victim he wasn't going to pay her, got out a semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at her. He eventually held it to her head, threatening her and sexually assaulting her.

According to court documents, he fled in his car, leaving her behind. She rushed for help, hopping a fence to flag someone down on I-90.

Seven months later, Pallett was arrested at his home off East Fourth Avenue in Spokane Valley.    

Pallett made his first court appearance on Friday where he was ordered held on a half million dollar bond.

Detectives searched Pallett's past and found he was reported as scaring and assaulting prostitutes.

If you think you've been a victim of Pallett or know anything about him, you need to contact Detective Armstrong right away at (509) 477-6610. 

    •   