Community bands together to support Freeman

Two simple words- Freeman strong. It started as a response to an absolute tragedy. But over the course of the last week, it's brought people together not just in Freeman, but across the Inland Northwest.

It doesn’t matter if you’re two or 22.

#FreemanStrong has brought so many people together.

It seems everyone you meet, no matter if you’re in Spokane or Coeur d’Alene, someone knows someone that went to or currently goes to Freeman.

“I was lucky enough to be invited by my niece to go to Freeman on her first day back at the high school,” Noel Rademacher said.

Rademacher spearheaded the idea of making bracelets after finding a box full of blank ones.

"I've never made jewelry before,” she said.

A bold move and one she thought would only get a little traction.



”We had like 250 orders in the first 24 hours,” Rademacher said.

People were coming in by the droves to Lucky Vintage and Pretty Things to pledge their support.

“To get to see faces and people who came in to by one and then were like I need five or I need 10, it's really been an emotional day,” Rademacher said.

Rademacher added all the proceeds from the bracelets will go directly to Sam Strahan’s family.